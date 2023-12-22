The order of everyday life | The managing director tells what his soul hole is: “There, work matters are forgotten”

Jukka Kunnas started as CEO of Rauma Luko in the spring of 2021. He opens the door of his office and tells what his working day is like and where he finds an important life hole.

An ice hockey player and a lot has been said about the work of a coach, but what is the daily life of the CEO of a hockey league team like?

CEO of Rauma Luko Jukka Kunnas promised to break down the door. The municipality's day started at the office and ended with the evening training of Luko's under-13 team.

“Fire department stuff,” 60-year-old Kunnas says when we shake hands in the morning at Luko's office in Vanha Rauma.

When talking about the fire department, Kunnas means the riots he had to deal with in the fall. First, Luko's defender Tarmo Reunanen was criticized for his racist comment, which it wasn't.

The referee of the match gave Reunanen a game penalty, the reason of which was announced as racist behavior. Later, the reason was corrected to unsportsmanlike behavior.

“Reunanen was really sorry. He swore he had not said anything racist, as was announced on the referee's orders. It then took the next 24 hours to fix the issue,” says Kunnas.

At the end of November, two players got into trouble in their free time and behaved against Luko's ethical values. The managing director's “fire department” was needed again.

The municipality did not make the names of the players public. The case was subject to privacy protection.

“Regarding follow-up measures, the CEO must also take care of the players along with possible disciplinary measures, even though the matter happened in his free time,” says Kunnas.

“Publicity-related issues like this are the most challenging in this job. It's not always possible to tell everything for legal or other reasons.”

Kunnas has come to Luko's renovated and modern office at Kuninkaankatu 3, a couple of kilometers from his home by car.

“My exercise wants to be too little,” Kunnas says and takes off his jacket.

A cup of coffee and paperwork.

At 9 o'clock The municipality approves a few bills and starts planning the meeting of the management team. Sports director Kalle Sahlstedt says that Luko's new Canadian player Steven Jandric has been received in Rauma.

Sahlstedt praises Jandric's skating speed, which the team needs. The next day, in his first match, Jandric immediately scores as JYP falls 3–1.

Lukko has quickly risen from ninth place to fifth in the League. In the spring, the top ten teams qualify for the playoffs.

Going into the short Christmas break, there is only one point (52–51) behind HIFK in third place. KalPa is tied for fourth with Luko. Tappara and Ilves are at the top (70 and 66 points).

“Wins taken before Christmas and the quality of the game are certainly reflected in the number of viewers,” Kunnas thinks.

Old Rauma has become familiar to Jukka Kunnas in two and a half years.

At 10 o'clock At the old Rauma market, acquaintances and strangers from the Municipality greeted each other. The municipality greets every visitor.

“I had never even been to Old Rauma when I came here to sign a work contract. This is a really beautiful area and a unique milieu. It was important to move here, to be part of the Rauma community,” says Kunnas.

In Rauma, he was found by a headhunting agency. Kunnas came to write the employment contract in the spring of 2021. Ten days later, Lukko won his first Finnish championship since 1963.

“Of course, I had no role in the championship. I was born in the same year. 63 is my favorite number.”

Lukko won his second championship in an empty stadium due to the corona pandemic. The municipality's dream is to win the third in a full and planned renovated stand.

Before Lukkoa, Kunnas was the CEO of his consulting company Partners United. In the past, he has also worked as the marketing director of the World Athletics Championships in Helsinki and revamped the Swedish athletics match.

Jääkiekkopesti was his first as CEO, although Kunnas has worked as a business cooperation consultant for the Jääkiekkoliito and the League. He also sometimes coached the Jokers when his oldest son played.

Now Kunnas is newly married and the family's 12- and 9-year-old children live in Rauma. Two adult children live on their own in Helsinki.

The predecessor of the municipality Timo Rajala managed Lukko for 13 years before becoming an entrepreneur. It may be that Kunnas will eventually retire from Rauma when the time comes.

“I was hired as a development director to take Lukko to the next decades. It was a meaningful opportunity and a clear choice for my own development curve. Ice hockey is the most popular sport in Finland,” says Kunnas.

“I have been received very well, it was easy to come here. The lock is a big deal for the Romanians. It means a lot.”

The management team of the lock meets. From left, director of sports operations Kalle Sahlstedt, director of development and events Sasu Eronen, CEO Jukka Kunnas, responsible for restaurant operations Sanna Varho, corporate sales manager Linda Mäkelä and financial manager Anna Suominen.

At 11 o'clock The management team of the lock meets. Kunnas says that the media has never been allowed into a meeting of the management team before.

Sports Director Sahlstedt, Director of Development and Events Sasu Eronenresponsible for restaurant operations Sanna Varhocorporate sales manager Linda Mäkelä and finance manager Anna Suominen open their computers.

Suominen oversees the interests of the main owner Contineo in Luko.

“The lock's engines and those responsible for results are now in this room. The management team prepares matters for the board of Rauman Lukko oy,” says Kunnas.

Although secrets are shared in the meeting, financial information is not disclosed in great depth. Lock economic situation still not a secret. The league team's player budget is just under three million euros, and Luko's budget for the whole next season is 9.5 million euros.

“A year ago we were league leaders, now we are not. It can be seen in the audience numbers. Otherwise, sales and numbers look good,” Kunnas looks at December's financial figures.

As the group's representative, Suominen smiles that he is Luko's ice hockey watch manager. The truth is that without the group's money, Lukko would be in trouble.

“I collect and put together the accounting and act as internal help in the development of the business economy,” says Suominen about his role in the management team.

Luko's league team's sister companies RTK-Palvelu and RTK personnel service belong to the Contineo group, which is owned by the Rauma ice hockey community.

Rauma's ice hockey support is the largest owner with 66 percent. The other owners are Lukko Foundation and Lukko ry.

In the previous result, the actual business loss was between EUR 764,000 and EUR 2.4 million. In total, the loss accumulated in the years 2017–2022 was slightly more than six million euros.

“It is a big advantage for us that the owners are committed to this. I have a business responsibility, but every CEO dreams of winning the championship. Otherwise, this work is not worth doing,” says Kunnas.

12 o'clock The management team gets excited when the conversation turns from numbers to hockey.

As the only Finnish team, Lukko made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League of European hockey clubs, or CHL. In the two-part semi-final, Lukko will face the Swiss team Geneve-Servette on January 9 away and on January 16 at home.

We fly to Geneva on a rented charter, which also accommodates supporters.

Because of the CHL, Luko has to postpone one of his away matches to another time. Since the transfer is due to Luko, Kunnas' task is to handle the matter with Liiga and the opponent with HPK.

With the success, CHL has become Luko's top product, along with Liiga. The semi-final played at home is expected to be the best CHL match in the club's history so far financially, with the goal of reaching the final and 3,500 spectators.

“CHL is now a strong topic of conversation in this city,” says Kunnas.

If Lukko advances to the final match of the CHL, it will be played on February 20 in Rauma.

With Rauma because Lukko finished the best of the four remaining teams last season.

“We still need another lightning strike to be in the finals.”

Jukka Kunnas presents the ice rink in Äijänsuo, where renovations are planned.

At 1 p.m it's time to head to the ice rink in Äijänsuo, which bears the sponsor name Kivikylä arena. The head coach of the representative team visited the ice in the morning Tomi Lämsän under.

The municipality had the unpleasant task of firing the previous head coach To Marko Virtase last spring, when the team from Rauma lost in the quarterfinals against HIFK.

During the day, older men play on the ice. Compared to league speed, the puck moves like in slow motion, but the most important thing is the movement.

Äijänsuo, built in 1970, is in good condition for its age. The restaurant facilities and changing rooms have been renovated.

For the 2022–2023 season, the second smart hockey rink in history was installed in the rink. The first was completed at the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

The purchase price of Äijänsuo's LED tray is over one million euros. Lukko acquired it with a five-year lease because the technology quickly becomes obsolete.

However, spectators can be offered new experiences and effects also on the ice, on the sides of the rink and in the corridors of the ice rink.

“The LED trough is not an expense, but an investment,” says Kunnas.

In the spring of 2025 or 2026, the next project can start in the hall. The arena is being renovated, and in addition, the plan is to build a training center in the same connection. There are two alternative plans, one of which would increase the height of the hall by up to twenty meters.

“The decisions are yet to come. Lukko Oy's responsibility is to make a plan for the hall in addition to the sports activities, especially the experience content.”

14 o'clock late lunch at a Nepali restaurant next to the Old Rauma market. The municipality praises the construction projects of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plants for having stimulated and internationalized Rauma's restaurant business.

At lunch, there is also some time to put aside the topic of hockey fall, the opening of the League and the organization of the qualifiers. The municipality would not even like to comment on the matter, because there are many different stories and talks about it. Each league team is a partner.

“Liiga is a joint-stock company, where matters prepared by the management team go to the board and then to the shareholders' meeting. We are subject to limited liability company legislation, it brings boundary conditions for commenting on issues,” says Kunnas.

But what does Rauma think about the opening of the League, qualifications and licenses? Are we here for or against?

“Lukko was originally of the opinion that the League would be opened. It's a sporty solution. During the league qualifiers, among other things, the clearance sale of players to other clubs in the middle of the season would be prevented.”

At 3 p.m paperwork at the office continues.

The municipality is pleased that there are few meetings. There is also time left for other work and the phone heats up in use.

“Yesterday was a 15-minute quiet moment.”

At 18:30 home visit, including the family's hockey-playing son. Back to Äijänsuo, where Kunnas leads the training of the under-13 team as an ice coach.

“Junnu coaching is a spiritual hole for me. Work matters are forgotten there. I'll probably stop coaching when the boy grows up. I don't think it's good for the father to coach the same team where the son plays for too long,” says Kunnas.

The evening is spent in youth puck practice.

At 19:30 The boys' actual game practice starts in the adjacent training hall, where they are led by the team's coach.

The boys play series games on weekends. Kunnas goes on game trips as a coach.

“I have three environments where I can freely be myself: the boys' training, Luko's office and home,” Kunnas says and packs equipment into the car.

At 21:30 home again.

The municipality browses the latest news and checks the next day's calendars and checks appointments.

“It was a long day again.”