A lucky accident: Pierre Menard

Valéry’s seed was going to have, for Borges, a dramatic fertilizer. On Christmas Eve 1938, Doña Leonor hopes to alleviate the mourning for the death of her husband with the company of Georgie, Norah, Guillermo and her grandson Luis. She is also going to have dinner with them Emma Riso Platero, issue , invited by Jorge Luis, who went looking for her. She walked the few blocks to Ayacucho street while at home they prepared the table. When she got to the building, pressed for time, the elevator was out of order and she rushed up the stairs in the dark, so she didn’t see the open window on one flight of stairs. It was freshly painted and he hit his head on it, but kept going up. When Emma Riso opened the door, she was horrified: Georgie’s head was gashed, her blood was running down the side of her face and soaking through her shirt. She accompanied him to the emergency room, where they sutured her wound without completely disinfecting it.

The upset at home was enormous, although the worst began twenty-four hours later with malaise and fever. In the days that followed, Georgie’s condition worsened, and when her temperature rose to forty degrees, with hallucinations and loss of speech, she was rushed to the hospital. A week had passed since the accident and her infection had spread to the point of causing sepsis. She needed urgent surgery to clean the wound; then nature would have to do her work, because penicillin would not reach Argentina until eight years later. After the intervention, Borges remained in a feverish, semi-comatose state for almost a month, in the gap between life and death, with the constant company of his mother Leonor and visits from Norah, who could not neglect little Luis.

That misfortune had occurred in the middle of the southern summer. The vacation plan had fallen apart: they could not be, like the previous year, in the Hotel Las Delicias de Adrogué or in the Rincón Viejo, the stay of the Bioy in Pardo. In fact, they could not be anywhere. But Guillermo, after the intense semester at Losada, needed to take a break. And he took it by going to Uruguay for only a few days.

In the middle of the month Borges came out of danger, the fever had subsided and he had recovered his speech. With a mixture of fear and apprehension, he wanted to see if his cognitive faculties had been damaged, if he was able to read and understand what he read. He asked his mother to read him a few pages of beyond the silent planet by CS Lewis, a science fiction novel starring a Cambridge philologist (and which had resulted from a challenge with his friend JRR Tolkien). Upon understanding what he was hearing, Borges burst into tears (so he would tell Georges Charbonnier in 1964). However, another fear persisted: that of not being able to write. After being discharged and returning home, he wanted to test himself. He reckoned that by then he had written “a fair number of poems and dozens of short articles” and if he tried to write a review and failed he would be intellectually finished. After all, that, reviews and short essays, were the genres that he and Guillermo had cultivated since he abandoned poetry. You had to try something new, because failing in a new format would not imply total failure, just a stumbling block.

While Guillermo resumed his routines in Losada, Borges applied himself to concocting a fantasy in the form of an erudite article about an obscure writer who died unexpectedly. He remembered a French psychologist who had been interested in the relationship between writing and mental pathology and must have liked the irony of naming his deceased protagonist after him: Pierre Menard. Dead like Kafka, with a fragmentary and dispersed work, whose inventory and gloss was going to consist of that test on the integrity of his capacities. His intimacy with Kafka in the previous months could have inspired him with the idea of ​​a premature death that leaves one work visible and another invisible, but the truth is that he reflected himself in Menard, since after how serious he had been, it was easy for him to imagine who would have been a dead Borges at the beginning of 1939, wonder about the work he left behind. The balance was not satisfactory, as was not the visible work of Menard, with which he has many parallels (without going any further, the treatment of the logical problem of Achilles and the tortoise, which Guillermo had published for him in El Sol ). But what mattered to save Menard (and himself) was not that accessible production but the unpublished, the hidden, that is, the one that still belonged to the order of future projects (or hopes). And there he went to the recent reading of the Introduction to Poetics from Valery.

Borges had reviewed Valéry’s lecture at the College de France in June, fascinated by its two apparently contradictory theses: the first, that all literary creation “is reduced to a combination of the powers of a determined vocabulary” (that is, a happy combination of the rules of the language), and the second, that “the works of the spirit only exist in act”, an act that “evidently presupposes a reader or a spectator”. Divergent conclusions are derived from these premises, because the first involves a finite number of literary works, while the second emphasizes that each reading is unique and different from reader to reader, which makes their number virtually infinite. This dizzying consequence suggests and amuses Borges, who from then on will affirm that all books are infinite because the potential number of his readers is infinite.

If in his review he illustrated the historical mutability of meaning with a verse by Cervantes (“¡Vive Dios, que me frightens this greatness!”), after his accident he will do so with the Quixote everything, and no longer attributing the change of meaning of the novel to the reader but, in a reversal of roles not without humor, to the author, to Pierre Menard, obsessed with writing again, as a symbolist of the fin de siècle, a novel that already exists. If the same text could be written by a Spanish author from the 17th century and another French author from the late 19th century, then it was up to the reader to decide from where or from whom he was going to read the work: Don Quixote could be read as the work of Cervantes or Menard’s and in each case its meaning would be determined by the meaning possibilities of its historical context.

Although for Borges it was entertainment with autobiographical flashes that did not quite break with the mix of criticism and fiction that he was rehearsing, “Pierre Menard, author of the Quixote” was to become the arrow that pointed to the Appian Way of Borges’ talent. He sent it to José Bianco for Sur, who published it without delay, in May 1939, in the noble section of long collaborations, where his presence had been rare. Since then, Sur would be the showcase for his extraordinary stories. Victoria, ignoring her rudeness and discrepancies, would put the magazine and the editorial at the service of her prodigious talent.

