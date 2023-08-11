Today, playstation 5 It is becoming the console par excellence due to the ability with which it has to play titles of ps4 between some classics digitally, and thanks to these functions some games like God of War (2018) have received enhancement patches. And now, another of the games from the last generation is going the same way, but with a detail to consider.

Previously, a hacker named illusion In networks, he has managed to release the frames per second of Bloodborne, this with a method that may be a bit long for those who do not know how to handle hardware. And the fact is that he has managed to do the same with The Order: 1886a title that at the time had divided opinions for not fulfilling what was expected.

Remember The Order: 1886? It’s a visually stunning vintage 2015 PS4 game that still looks great today. @dark1x revisits Ready at Dawn’s work, plus we’ve got footage of the game running at 60fps on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/q22SscsmzR pic.twitter.com/Qrs6dqWdLN —Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) August 9, 2023

It has been possible for the title to reach its maximum capabilities in terms of resolution, to which is added that it can run at 60 frames per second, something that has taken them a long time to decipher but finally released in a video that has even been shared Digital Foundry. However, for those who want to try it, they will have to do Jailbreak to PS5something that is not a good idea due to issues of bans by sony.

Remember that this game can still be purchased via the digital store of sony.

Via: push square

Editor’s note: It is good that these types of mods are made, but there is a risk that the console will suffer errors. So, it will be up to each person if they want to implement these changes.