The Order: 1886 was undoubtedly an extraordinary missed opportunity, and so Digital Foundry wanted to try the experience of the third person shooter signed Ready At Dawn on PS5 to 60fps thanks to a mod and an unofficial firmware.

While the game cannot be resolution-modified to reach 4K, theamazing graphic quality of the PS4 version does not suffer that much on Ultra HD screens, thanks to the use of particularly effective antialiasing. In short, the result of this experiment is still absolutely spectacular today.

Admittedly, Ready At Dawn’s entry into Oculus Studios pretty much wiped out the chances of a sequeland it’s really a shame considering the fascinating lore that the Californian team had managed to create.