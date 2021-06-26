The Order 1886 it was one of the exclusives PlayStation 4 most interesting of the time for several reasons: in addition to the graphics, still incredible and of a high level, the developers of Ready at Dawn they opted for particular stylistic choices, in order to make the title similar to a film.

The framerate, for example, was locked at 30fps and letterboxing, the black bands above and below the image, was introduced to recreate a “cinematic” effect.

The art direction was clear, but not everyone appreciated these limitations – that’s why, although after several years, someone managed to develop a mod that unlocks the frame-rate and removes letterboxing.

This unofficial patch comes from illusion0001, well-known modder of the PlayStation scene: in the past he was responsible for amateur FPS patches for titles such as Uncharted 4, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and many others.

How does his modification to The Order 1886 work? As stated by the modder, the patch reduces the game’s resolution from 1080p to 720p. The reason for the downgrade? Unlocking the frame-rate.

With this patch it is in fact possible to obtain an unlocked frame rate that can reach an average of 35-45fps. Unfortunately, stable 60fps is not yet achievable at present.

Plus, while tweaking with resolution and framerate, illusion0001 also found a way to remove letterboxing, turning The Order 1886 into a true 720p title.

Unfortunately, removing the black bars negatively impacted performance, as the game now has to display many more pixels on the screen.

The illusion0001 mod certainly has a few problems, but the fact that it exists is definitely incredible. Of course, Sony won’t be patching The Order 1886 for PS4 in 2021, and a PS5 remake is highly unlikely, so that’s the best we can get.

Obviously, we remind you that this mod only works on modified PS4, so you already know what you are going to encounter in case you are interested.

