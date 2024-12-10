The Spanish athlete María Pérez, gold and silver runner at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has confessed that her doctor and physiotherapist Miquel Ángel Cos has been his “guardian angel” and a key figure not only to be able to compete in the French capital, but also to not have had to say goodbye to athletics “with a nail in my hip.”

“Miquel Ángel Cos is my guardian angel, otherwise I would not have been in Paris because I would have continued training because they told me I had nothing after seven MRIs and It would have been goodbye to athletics with a nail in the hip. I wasn’t going to be able to have a normal life either because I wouldn’t walk the same way anymore,” María Pérez explained at the Europa Press Sports Breakfast this Monday.

The grenadine stayed “one and a half centimeters away from having to undergo surgery” after an illness that began in June 2023 on a trip to Madrid, when he noticed “a puncture” when sitting down and could not “move.” For this reason, he stayed in the capital to have “an MRI” where “nothing” was seen.

In this way, he continued “marching” in his preparation for the World Cup in Budapest that August, although he had “contractures in the opposite lumbar area.” “When I went to the World Cup, they did an ultrasound and nothing was seen either, but after 20 kilometers, when I fell to the ground, I couldn’t get up and the suffering began. The pain, the one that had disappeared, came back, but again It only affected the femoral biceps area, which I broke 4.3 centimeters,” he continued.

“I told the doctor that if there was something broken it would stay between him and me and that if it was broken I would not compete in the 35. In the end I also have to thank Miquel Ángel Cos and Patxi Morales (his other physio) who did a great job and I was able to compete in the 35 having some rules for that I couldn’t make sudden changes or anything during the competition, but everything went well,” Pérez added.

The double Olympic medalist stressed that “with a serious injury you realize reality.” “Athletes want to have a normal life, without pain, that when we leave sport we can get out of bed without pain and that is what worried me because every time I got out of bed I had a lot of pain,” explained María Pérez. .

The recovery process

Finally, in 2023 they detected a stress fracture in the sacrum. “On January 7 I had an MRI and I stopped completely. I started sleeping with a sponge between my legs, I decided to sleep on the couch for three weeks. “I couldn’t eat much either because I was sitting for a long time and I ate twice a day because it was before the Olympic Games,” she said.

“We stipulated with the work group, both Miquel Ángel Cos and my personal physio and my trainer, that every day, from Monday to Sunday, I would go half an hour by car to treat myself at the physio clinic, because it was like a way to leave my house. The first two weeks with crutches are fine because it’s like I was going to rest all that I hadn’t, but from the second onwards you start to get nervous, because you don’t know if you’re going to come back and there were days when I was angry,” María Pérez continued.

The walker also decided not to take “painkillers” because she had not done so when she had broken. “And I would change that because sometimes the pain was unbearable.”he highlighted. “What gives you confidence is the psychological support of the entire medical team that keeps things going positively. On January 7 we already saw that it had welded well, in four weeks and ahead of schedule, but we said to continue doing well. things,” he said.

Furthermore, he had “the philosophy” that if he finally arrived at Paris 2024 he would do so “fresher than the rest” because he had competed “much less”, although, on the contrary, he could “pay” for it because he would make it to the event. “with many fewer kilometers than the rest.” “It is true that medical and professional support was fundamental for me, in recovery and in not sometimes losing confidence and the desire to continue betting on reaching that goal,” he stated.