A ship that transported approximately 14,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle ran aground off the coast of Australia after being forced to abandon the Red Sea route, sparking protests from people concerned about animal welfare. The ship departed Australia on January 5 for Israel, where it was supposed to unload the animals, but in mid-January it deviated from its route due to the threat of attack by Yemen's Houthis. The animals are now in a very difficult situation and could be dumped in Australiawhere biosafety rules would require them to be quarantined, or sent back to sea on a month-long voyage to Israel around Africa, avoiding the Red Sea, according to industry and government officials (see here the ABC News report).

Every year Australia sends hundreds of thousands of animals to the Middle East. Exporters claim that the animals on board the ship Bahijah “I am in good health”, but temperatures close to 40 degrees are alarming animal rights associations. “These animals' ordeal shows that the live export trade is rotten to the core,” said Josh Wilson, MP for Fremantlewhere the ship was loaded.

“What you're looking at is a 60-day journey for 14,000 sheep on a smelly ship,” he told 10 News. “It is very difficult to imagine that this is consistent with the animal welfare standards that Australians expect to be applied to animals.” The Agriculture Ministry said it had not found any significant health issues in the livestock and was working with the exporter and industry bodies to ensure biosecurity and animal welfare standards were maintained. The exporter, theIsraeli company Bassem Dabbah Ltd, asked the Australian government for permission to load more fodder and veterinary supplies and sail to Israel for Africa.