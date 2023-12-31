In 2005, the channel Latin It became the boom of the moment due to the various national series it produced. One of them was 'Chacalón: the people's angel', a story about the life of the remembered chicha music singer, José María Gutiérrez, known as 'Chacalón'. The young actor Jhoan Mendoza, barely 7 years old, embodied the artist in his childhood, leaving an applauded performance that turned him into 'Chacaloncito Junior'. His talent led him to rise, and the following year, at the age of 8, he starred in 'The Way Home: The Adventures of Camote and Packet', where he shone alongside the experienced Ramon Garciaalso consolidating a success in tune.

The artistic career of John Mendoza She seemed destined to reach the top after her participation in the series 'Ask for a miracle', establishing herself as one of the best Peruvian actors of the moment despite her youth. However, he suddenly disappeared from the television world without any explanation, leaving everyone baffled. It was not until 2015, at the age of 17, when he reappeared in front of the América Televisión cameras, revealing that he was fighting obesity, being 50 kilos overweight. In this note, we will tell you what has become of him, since he celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, December 30. We will also address his recent dramatic call for help on social media.

Why did Jhoan Mendoza, 'Chacaloncito Jr.', make a request for help on TikTok?

The former actor recently shared a video on his official TikTok account wearing sportswear and glasses. In the images he asked his followers to give him their support. He explained that he had suffered a serious car accident, which only caused material losses.

For that reason, he needed help to cover the damages and, due to his current circumstances of living day to day, he did not have the necessary money. He called on those followers who had accompanied him since childhood to support him financially. In addition, he announced that he would hold a raffle with products that some brands were willing to sponsor.

What has become of the life of Jhoan Mendoza, 'Chacaloncito Jr.', and what is he doing?

In recent years, Jhoan Mendoza has ventured into the world of salsa music and event entertainment. In the previously mentioned raffle, he offered to raffle off hours of performances with his musical band Los Mendoza.

In his most recent video on TikTok, he was seen in Callao, hosting a chocolate bar for children. Additionally, she celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday, December 30. And regarding his obesity, in 2019 he had gastric band surgery and the before and after was incredible back then.