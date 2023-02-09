Felipe Moreno took a step forward this Thursday and came face to face with the press and shareholders who came to a central hotel in the capital to listen to his proposal. It was made of flesh and blood. The Cordovan businessman was more nervous and tense in the first few minutes in front of a full room, but later, as the minutes went by, a more relaxed Felipe Moreno was seen, who even smiled and even made a few jokes.

He began his public appearance, “the third of my life” as he assured, explaining his approach to Real Murcia and how the negotiations with Agustín Ramos, the current president of the club, broke down last July in a restaurant in Campoamor. «In my interior I believe that Agustín has not said the real reason for the breakdown of the agreement. I don’t know the real reason,” said the former owner of Leganés.

Regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement now with the businessman from Abarán Moreno, he had no qualms in acknowledging that “not anymore. I’m not going back anymore. We are not compatible. They were five very hard months for me. Someone warned me that I was going to break up with him, sooner or later. In the end it was before, I stayed at the altar dressed and with the rings prepared, but it did not arrive. It’s over”. He also alluded to Ramos’s subsequent movements and the search for an investor: «Agustín threw himself into negotiating for five months with me and did not sign; with others yes and after 5 days. Real Murcia is in serious danger of being liquidated. The million and a half now is worth very little.

Official documents, in view



On the table Moreno exposed different documents that explain everything that has happened in recent months; from the proof of payment of two million to García de la Vega to the notarial deed with which he commits, without the ability to back down, to put five million euros at the moment he can enter the club. Moreno assured that the lawsuits are no longer a problem and that the demands will be withdrawn when he disembarks in the centenary entity.

Of the contribution that Moreno intends to make, the lawyer Andrés López makes clear the payment plan of the Cordovan manager in case of joining Murcia: «662,000 euros will go to pay the expenses of the squad, one and a half million for the General Treasury and S. Social, 825,000 for the Treasury, 650,000 for the contest and other different payments to the administrations until June 30 ». In addition, Moreno affirmed that as of June 30 the granas shareholders want him to continue, he would be willing to put another five million euros.

Moreno assured a room full of grana shareholders that “I guarantee seriousness, work and responsibility. I will not condition the viability of a club to a game and a season. For the Cordovan «the first thing is the debt and the administrations; then the sports city. In football, the only thing that makes money is the sale of players. That starts by empowering the club”. He also advanced what his Board of Directors would be like if he arrived at the club: «It would be made up of people from here. It would be a Consensus Council, no unitary decisions. I can confirm that my president or president would be a person from Murcia ».

Future shareholders meeting



The entrance of Moreno to Murcia should take place, unless the current Council opens the door to Ramos through the co-optation or replacement of the current directors by others, with a shareholders’ meeting that, precisely, the grana board of directors convened last Thursday to convert the contributions of Ramos and his group of collaborators into actions. Now, if 5% of the current shareholders of the company demand to introduce some new points of the day at said meeting, the current council will have to do it: «I am running to lead Real Murcia. Next month’s meeting decides many things. It is in the hands of the shareholders. If they choose me, I can carry out my projects. If not, the door will be closed for me and for everyone because they would have more than 50%.

Moreno does not count on Enrique Roca, Ramos’s partner, in his project by ensuring that his collaborators “have to be people who contribute. Friendship is one thing and being fellow travelers is another. He further stated that he agrees “with the dragging of all shareholders” in the event of a future sale. To finish the appearance he recalled his plan again: «First the administrations, then the contest of the day and then the different expenses. Without a sports city and without the means, you cannot work.