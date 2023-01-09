After a year of ordeal Federico Chiesa is back. Determined and decisive as he likes, close to his first real candidacy for the first starting shirt after the bad injury of 9 January 2022. In that circumstance he had the number 22 on his shoulders, changed for the 7 in the summer, and many more responsibilities now in terms of realization: the arrival of Vlahovic shortly after gave the team a new offensive reference bringing the others back to their original dimension.