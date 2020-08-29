“There is no news, copy and paste the answer of the other races.” Sebastian Vettel thus settled the classic question about his future, present in all the great prizes. In Spa, many more important unknowns on the grid used to be resolved or announced, when it was the first race after the summer, but this season without rest the German continues to play his cards. His agreement with Racing Point to replace Checo Pérez is taken for granted and the relationship with Lawrence Stroll and Otmar Szafnauer is optimal, but the Mexican feels safe in his place and the incorporation of Seb The Aston Martin project does not finish materializing, for some reason.

It’s no secret that Heppenheim, 32, you want a winning car or nothing. The RP20, copy from Mercedes, it is a great mid-range car but it should be remembered that, despite complaints from rivals or sanctions from the FIA, it has not yet reached the podium in 2020 when Ferrari or McLaren did. It is Racing Point who has to convince SebNot the other way around, in fact this option was also available to Fernando Alonso and the Asturian soon opted for Renault thinking about 2021 and, above all, 2022. Because the independent manufacturer from Silverstone will have more problems to replicate a champion car now, under pressure from the FIA, and faced with a profound regulatory change that requires painting on a blank canvas.

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari). Spa-Francorchamps. F1 2020.

Scuderia Ferrari Press Office



By the vicinity of paddock, there are sources that see logical let Vettel wait for Red Bull, As much as Helmut Marko denies its possibilities. It is true that the house of Milton Keynes does not sign champions, but projects, but it is also true that the German is the result of the Austrian drivers program and, so far, the one that has given them the most revenue with four titles. Alex albon He still has a lot to prove, especially on one lap, he meets on Sundays but is not at the level of Verstappen (40 points for 94) and it is impossible to constantly fight for podiums, or for the Constructors’ World Cup, when one of the pilots gets lost in the middle zone.

Marko didn’t trust Kvyat (who made a podium in 2019 and in his day beat Ricciardo) when he decided to go down to Gasly, precisely from Spa. While the Frenchman complies, in the paddock the feeling prevails that he has more projection than Albon, but it seems difficult for him to sergeant Austrian correct their own decisions. If at any point he wanted to reinforce the lame leg of the garage he would have no choice but to look outside of Red Bull. Then, Vettel or Hulkenberg would become the most desirable options on the market. AND SebDespite his bad season with the Ferrari SF1000, he has a very good line-up in Formula 1. Christian Horner, boss of his former team: “He’s going through a bad time with the material he has now. But you can’t get rid of everything he has achieved in his career, he is the third most successful driver in history.”

This is the grid of F1 2021

Mercedes: Bottas. Options: Hamilton.

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz.

Red Bull: Verstappen. Options: Albon.

McLaren: Ricciardo and Norris.

Renault: Alonso and Ocon.

Racing Point: Pérez and Stroll. Options: Vettel.

Alpha Tauri. Options: Gasly and Kvyat.

Alfa Romeo. Options: Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

Haas. Options: Magnussen and Grosjean.

Williams: Russell and Latifi.