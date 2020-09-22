He Celtic has decided to push its zero spending policy to the limit in goal. Nor the risk of only have a professional goalkeeper for the first month and a half of competition (at least) it is enough for the Vigo club to make an exception. This season, as in the previous seven, he is not going to sign either to a goalkeeper.

At Headquarters they have rejected the petition that Oscar Garcia has carried out, by active and passive, during the last months. Although his predecessors in office suffered the same fate, on this occasion it was taken for granted that the celestial entity was going to fulfill the desire of its coach regarding the goal, especially after Carlos Mouriño commit himself publicly. The president assured on August 13, in his last press conference, that if LaLiga started “long before January, we will have to consider the signing of a goalkeeper“.

The championship began in mid-September and Vigo has not reached any goal, nor is it expected. After probing the market and rejecting proposals such as that of the Portuguese Beto, which has finally reached the Leixões, the club’s management has left this issue parked.

The juvenile Iago Domínguez and the goalkeeper of the subsidiary Raúl García will continue to act as substitutes for Ivan Villar until Sergio Alvarez or Ruben White recover from their injuries. In principle, the first to be discharged is Catoira, whose file cannot be processed until October 20.

On that date ‘O Gato’ will fulfill five months away from the pitch due to a knee injury, that is, the minimum period of withdrawal established in the article of the Regulation of the Spanish Federation that Celta took advantage of to cancel the license of the experienced goalkeeper and reinforce with Nolito for the final stretch of last season. Therefore, Sergio will not be able to reappear until the seventh day.