“The orchard lanes were heading towards the unknown and the mysterious,” acknowledged this Saturday Miguel Massotti Manzanares, a city boy, while evoking his childhood in a Murcia of the sixties, very different from the current one and where ditches and terraces They were just a stone's throw away. The new dean of the Official College of Journalists of the Region was in charge of reading this Saturday, at the Romea Theater, the Proclamation of Exaltación Huertana, within a gala with which the starting signal for the Festivities of Spring.

However, those urban roots do not make Massotti forget the history and nature of a city under whose cobblestones and asphalt there was once “plowed” farmland. “Let's break up the urban land,” he proclaimed, asking for “more gardens in the city and more statues of illustrious sons that give luster,” since the merits and recognitions, far from going to those who work the land, “fall overwhelmingly on the churubitos.” “or 'lords' of the city,” claimed the journalist, asking, in turn, for greater recognition for “the orchard man that history recognizes and honors,” Antonete Gálvez.

This plea in favor of the orchard framed the meaning and importance of a gala in which the transfer of powers within the orange blossom crown was consummated. The event actually started, after the performance of the Zarandona Choir and Dance Group, with the imposition of the accreditation bands to the Children's and Senior Courts of Honor and with the coronation of two queens, Alexia Montemayor Torres and Isabel María García Ortiz, representatives from now on of Murcian folklore and tradition.

Pleitesía at the stroke of trovo



It was 'the Cardosos' – Pedro López, father, and Pedro López, son – who were in charge of paying homage, with a trovo blow, to the new queens, who had just taken over from some outstanding Africa Peñalver and Andrea Sánchez. They took advantage of the event to say goodbye to the people of Murcia after an experience that they will never forget.

After that, it was time to give way to one of this year's novelties, the proclamation of the positions of Huertana and Perráneo of the Year, honors that have fallen in this first edition to the model and former Miss Spain María José Besora and the singer Diego Martín. All that remained was to read the winning text of the Bandos Panochos Contest to sing the Hymn to Murcia. Let the asphalt open and the garden sprout!