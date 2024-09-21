Summer vacations are slowly moving away from the United States, but there are still some to come beautiful days to visit some sites. As is the case of this beach in Florida, called Siesta Keywhich is recognized by multiple websites specialized in its beautiful sunsets and unforgettable landscapes.

Siesta Key is the ideal place to relax, due to a wide beach which is rarely crowded, Fine white sand and crystal clear water. Also, during all the sunsets You can see the orange sky that fills the sight of all its visitors, becoming in a perfect place to take postcards.

The beach is located on the west coast of Florida and belongs to Sarasota Countysouth of Tampa. In a ranking prepared by US News Travelwas ranked as the best beach in the Sunshine State. It is not the first award it has received, since Time Outpositioned it among the top 30 in the world. Also by TripAdvisor, was classified in 2024 as the second best beach in the United States and the number 9 in the world.

If in addition to relaxing, Do you want to practice some physical activity in the water?It is possible, since you can explore its beautiful waters in kayaks with your family or alone and paddle, available for rent, for approximately US$60.

The great sunsets in Florida Photo:Courtesy: visitsarasota.com Share

How to enjoy this beach in Florida

According to websites specializing in tourism, This visit is essential and mandatory if you love the beach.Even in the heat of summer, the sand stays cool due to its composition: 99% pure quartzSiesta Key is located just over 2 hours from Orlando less than 3 hours from Miami.

In addition to the long stretch of wide beaches, Siesta Key Enjoy a wide variety of dining options and many outdoor activities. It is also very close to the places of art and culture for which Sarasota County is known.