National coach Andries Jonker will meet a special opponent in Sarina Wiegman, who is returning to the Netherlands for the first time as a coach, on Tuesday. “She was a soldier.” The medical staff will determine tomorrow whether Daphne van Domselaar can keep goal in Utrecht, in the crucial Nations League match of the Orange Lionesses with England.

In the absence of Daphne van Domselaar and Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar was under the bar for the Orange Women last Friday against Belgium (2-1 loss). Partly due to a mistake by the debuting Feyenoord goalkeeper in injury time, the team of national coach Andries Jonker lost the first Nations League match.

Jonker does not yet know whether Van Domselaar will be able to keep goal against England on Tuesday (8 p.m.). In any case, second goalkeeper Kop is not there. "She has been able to do more step by step in recent days," Jonker said this afternoon at a press conference about Van Domselaar. "She is closely supervised by the doctors and medical staff and trained with the group this morning. I am now waiting for the doctor's opinion as to whether she can play goal tomorrow."

The match in a sold-out Galgenwaard Stadium has quite a lot going on. Only the winner of the Nations League group of four countries (England, the Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland) qualifies for the final round – and only there can Olympic tickets be earned. A defeat against the losing World Cup finalist could almost end the dream of the Dutch football players to play at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer, knowing that Wiegman and England rarely lose a match.

Jacintha Weimar made a mistake against Belgium. © ANP



"England keeps winning, even though it is often difficult and the results are often small," said Jonker. "So you assume that that will also happen against Belgium and Scotland. We didn't help ourselves by losing to Belgium and we will do everything we can to win tomorrow. We have to win the group to reach those Games, so it seems obvious that we have to hunt for victory."

Wiegman is a special opponent for Jonker. Both coaches have known each other since the mid-1990s. Wiegman called Jonker ‘a football friend’ this morning. Last Friday after the defeat against Belgium, Jonker already indicated that this match will be ‘very special’ for both him and Wiegman.

"We have known each other for so long and so well. When you have to compete against each other, that is very special. She played her hundredth international match under me. That was still exceptional at the time. She was a soldier, à la Sherida Spitse. You could count and rely on her. She could play football well and she was a real fighter. Not the biggest physically, but a pit bull who could also play football well and had her mouth in the right place. It wasn't surprising that she was captain. She was someone who thought along, watched and saw what was happening. She was very involved in everything that happened."

Does Jonker think that Wiegman has been the most important coach for Dutch women’s football? “I think Bert van Lingen, Vera Pauw and Wiegman all deserve that honor. Bert laid the foundation, Vera gave a tremendous push and I think Sarina finished it off fantastically. You cannot name one of them separately.”