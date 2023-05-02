The Orange Lionesses have drawn unfavorably in the Nations League. The team led by Andries Jonker was linked to the European champion in group B. That is Sarina Wiegman’s England.

The Netherlands was in pot 2 during the draw and could therefore count on at least one tough opponent. So that was the toughest on paper. Belgium and Scotland also came out of the box.

It is the first edition of the Nations League in women’s football. Partly due to the success of the men’s variant, this has been set up so that the national teams play more equal international matches. The tournament has three divisions. ‘League A’, which the Netherlands is in, is the highest rung in the pyramid. In it, 16 countries are divided into four groups. The winner qualifies for the semi-finals, the number 2 maintains itself, the number 3 plays a play-off against a number 2 from League B for survival and the last player is relegated. See also One year since Maggie Keenan was vaccinated

Olympic qualifying tournament

The Nations League is also used as a qualifying tournament for next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris. The two finalists of the ‘Final Four’ qualify for Paris 2024. The four group winners in League A will participate in the Final Four. As is the case with the men, the semi-finals and final are in one country. The matches are played on neutral ground. So there is no question of a back and forth game.

If France makes it to the final, the winner of the third-place match will go to the Olympics. The French, led by Hervé Renard, have already been placed as host country.

World Cup schedule

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year, the Orange Lionesses will meet defending champion United States in the group stage, which the Netherlands will play in New Zealand. View here the complete schedule of the Women’s World Cup, which will take place from 20 July to 20 August. See also Taiwan | China closes airspace north of Taiwan today

Columns Vivianne Miedema

Every month Vivianne Miedema makes a column for this site about what moves her in (inter)national women’s football. Read all her columns here. The top scorer of the Orange Lionesses will not be there this summer at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to a serious knee injury.

Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here