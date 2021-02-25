A year and a half after the tragedy that it caused, The oral trial of journalist Eugenio Veppo begins this Friday (32). The episode for which he will be tried occurred in the early morning of September 8, 2019, when he ran his car over the alcohol checkpoint where traffic officers Cinthia Choque and Santiago Siciliano worked, in Figueroa Alcorta and Tagle. Cinthia died at the scene and Santiago was seriously injured; even today he is still in recovery, after dozens of operations. Veppo fled and later turned himself in. The investigation determined that he was driving at full speed and recklessly.

Due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial will take place virtually. Veppo is being held in the Ezeiza prison hospital and will follow the hearings from there. He is accused of the crime of “simple homicide with eventual intent”, for the death of Cinthia, and for “serious injuries”, those suffered by Santiago. You could be sentenced to 8 to 25 years in prison.

The case was taken to oral trial on November 21, 2019 by investigating judge Luis Zelaya. The file fell on TOC 14, composed of judges Hugo Cataldi, Beatriz Bistué de Soler and Miguel Angel Caminos. The prosecutor will be Fernando Klappenbach. 20 witnesses will testify and there will be one hearing per week.

Cinthia Choque, the traffic officer who was run over by Eugenio Veppo.

Romina Monteleone, the prosecutor who instructed the investigation, confirmed that Veppo, at the wheel of his Volkswagen Passat, “was not complying with the regulations in force when drive at high speed (no less than 130 kilometers per hour), which exceeded the maximum allowed in this section of Figueroa Alcorta Avenue, which is 70 km / h. “Also, it was” zigzagging recklessly. “

The prosecutor assured that, at high speed, Veppo was bypassing “both on the left and on the right the cars that circulated on the same path, presumably after having ingested alcohol and / or drugs.”

At the time of the incident – which was at 3.35 in the morning – Veppo was accompanied by two friends, a man and a woman. The identities of these people never transcended. They all got out of the car and left it a few blocks from the place; then they took a taxi to go home. Journalist appeared at a police station in the Retiro neighborhood almost 14 hours later of running over the agents. For this reason, it was not possible to determine whether he had taken alcohol or drugs.

Eugenio Veppo turned himself in 14 hours after running over the traffic officers. Photo Rolandro Andrade

Monteleone also gave by credited what was seen in the images recorded by the security cameras that the City has in that corner: “Meters before reaching the intersection with Tagle Street, and immediately after passing at high speed on the right to a car that was circulating in the right lane of the two centrals, he charged with the right front part of his shot to Choque and Siciliano“.

And it cleared up doubts about the visibility of the control carried out by the agents: “They were identified with the clothing (of the Traffic Agents Corps), standing on the second to last lane on the right hand side, behind a luminous sign that it signaled, “he argued.

Under the slogan “Cinthia was never alone, much less now”, the Choque family summoned friends and colleagues to remember her and demand justice. Will be at 6.30 pm this Thursday, at the Obelisk.

The call for a demonstration to demand justice for Cinthia Choque, the traffic officer who was run over by Eugenio Veppo.

Santiago Siciliano will be the first witness to speak, out of a total of 20 who will give their testimony at the trial. After being run over by Veppo, the traffic officer spent three months in the Fernández Hospital. He underwent multiple operations: for the reconstruction of the skull, pelvis, knee, ankle, maxilla and the right eye socket.

What will be the argument of the defense of Veppo? It will state that the cause is poorly labeled. “It is not an intentional homicide, it is a culpable homicide, that is to say, it had no intention. The cause is badly labeled and that is what we are going to sustain until the rating is changed. In the opinion of the defense, there are no reasons to sustain it legally, “said lawyer Diego Szpigiel.

Santiago Siciliano was run over with Cinthia by Veppo. He suffered serious injuries. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

The difference is that for wrongful death a penalty of 2 to 5 years in prison is foreseen, which rises to 3 to 6 years in the event that the driver flees without assisting the victims, as Veppo did. But the case was classified as intentional homicide, with penalties of 8 to 25 years, because it was considered that Veppo must have figured that with his behavior at the wheel he could cause a death.

Veppo continues to be detained in the Ezeiza prison, within the Argentine Interministerial Mental Health Program, that is, he is admitted to the hospital of that prison complex. The journalist twice requested house arrest, which was rejected by the Oral Criminal Court. The last time, in August. In November, the case was brought to trial.

NS