The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting searches in the office of the Opposition Platform – For Life party and detaining office employees. This was announced on Thursday, February 25, by Ilya Kiva, a deputy from the Rada faction of the PLO.

“The Security Service of Ukraine is now working below, a special unit that is arresting people right at this moment. <...> Downstairs there is a reception, the SBU special forces are working. We are in such conditions today. Employees of the office of the Opposition Platform – For Life are being arrested, – he said on the air of the TV channelRussia 1“.

According to him, what is happening in the country is “the agony of a regime that has lost, betrayed the country and the people.”

The day before, on February 24, the SBU officers detained a political scientist and journalist Yuri Dudkin, who acted as an expert on TV channels that came under the sanctions of the Ukrainian authorities. He is charged under articles on high treason and violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs and other grounds.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk commented to Izvestia on the sanctions imposed by Kiev against him. According to the politician, the sanctions are a limitation of his constitutional rights.

On February 20, Medvedchuk said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit the most expensive one, imposing sanctions on his wife Oksana Marchenko, but despite this, he has no plans to leave the country.

The day before, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including the owners of aircraft that flew to Russia. The restrictions apply to all property of Medvedchuk and Marchenko. The sanctions will last for three years.

In the Federation Council, Ukraine’s imposition of extrajudicial sanctions against Medvedchuk was called a violation of the country’s constitution.