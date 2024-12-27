The Opus wants to turn Torreciudad into an official sanctuary with all the ‘business of faith’ that is associated with it

Torreciudad: faith or business? Both concepts, which in the case of the Church are usually intertwined, are mixed again in the case of the dispute between Opus Dei and the Bishopric of Barbastro-Monzón regarding the ownership of the ‘complex’ (as the Vatican calls it) built by order of Escrivá de Balaguer and which, for decades, has guarded the carving of the Virgin of Torreciudad, which was once kept in a small and dilapidated hermitage located a few meters from the controversial construction.

And while the Holy See, through the plenipotentiary commissioner, the dean of the Rota Tribunal Alejandro Arellano, will have to make a solution that both parties will have to abide by, Opus Dei has launched a strategy based on the economic impact of Torrecity. With what objective? That of showing that, without the presence of the Work in the area, the pilgrimages that each year, according to the Memory of the Episcopal Conference, bring two hundred thousand faithful to Torreciudad and that, according to a report prepared by the Chamber of Commerce of Huesca (and in which prominent members of Opus Dei have collaborated, but not the diocese) has an annual impact of 97 million euros.

The strategy, which has not gone down well at all in the Vatican, seeks to pressure the Pope’s delegate to give the complex to the Work, with the veiled threat of abandoning the premises, in the midst of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of its foundation (and of the death of Escrivá). In fact, Arellano himself made a fleeting visit to the complex on December 7, without spending the night – as the Opus authorities had announced – there, and in turn visiting the bishop of Barbastro-Monzón, Ángel Pérez Pueyo. And everything hovered over the future of the prelature still in the air, after Rome scuttled its draft statutes.

In any case, what the controversy has revealed is that Torreciudad is not a ‘sanctuary’ (which would allow the celebration of pilgrimages, pilgrimages or agreements with other pilgrimage routes, such as Lourdes or El Pilar), but a ‘semi-public oratory’ . A term that, in theory, would not offer the possibility of building inns, hotels or selling liturgical objects without the permission of the local bishop (who is with whom the Opus maintains the conflict).

In practice, as revealed in the report commissioned by the Torreciudad Board of Trustees Association (made up of members of the Work), 82% of visitors spend the night in the territory, estimating an average stay of 4.4 days with an expense average 73 euros per person per day, which gives a good example of the business that a declaration of the land as a ‘sanctuary’ would offer. In fact, the aforementioned report is titled ‘Study of socioeconomic impact of the Torreciudad sanctuary’.





The issue of nomenclature is so relevant that an error in the preparation of the ‘2023 Report’ of the Episcopal Conference has caused deep displeasure among a good part of the Spanish episcopate. In the document that the bishops present annually to the Government to justify the use of the money received by the Spanish Church through the Revenue, information and images of the construction inspired by Escrivá de Balaguer were included within the ‘Sanctuaries’ section. And he did it with great detail, and accepting the figures provided by the Torreciudad board as good, without contrasting them with the diocese.

An error that was quickly brought to the attention of those responsible for the EEC, and which forced the Communication Office of the Conference (directed by the Navarrese priest Josetxo Vera, belonging to the Prelature) to issue a ‘Explanatory note on the sanctuaries in the Report of activities of the Church‘ in which he admits that “the new temple of Torreciudad (Huesca) has been erroneously included” among the 639 Spanish sanctuaries, which until now is not such a sanctuary but rather a semi-public oratory.

As the note admits, it is worth clarifying that, according to canon law, “the name of sanctuary is designated a church or other sacred place to which, for a peculiar reason of piety, numerous faithful go on pilgrimage, with the approval of the Ordinary.” of the place” (CIC 1.230). To demonstrate this consideration, “it is up to the local Ordinary to approve the statutes of a diocesan sanctuary; to the Episcopal Conference, those of a national sanctuary; and only to the Holy See those of an international sanctuary,” underlines the EEC statement, which emphasizes that the use of the term “sanctuary” in its traditional and popular meaning “cannot be applied to the canonical qualification.”

A very relevant appreciation since it confirms that only Bishop Pérez Pueyo has the power to erect a diocesan sanctuary, the first step towards the true objective: achieving international sanctuary treatment, to place Torreciudad at the level of Fátima, Lourdes or Guadalupe. In the pastoral, the celebratory and, what is most relevant, the tourist… and the economic.

