Little by little, summer is approaching, and with it, the moment in which the Euro 2024 will be played and the national selectors will have to make the squads that will compete in this important tournament between the months of June and July. Regarding the Spanish National Team, there are many doubts in some areas, with players performing at a very good level and earning their chances of being called up by Luis de la Fuente although in the right back position there are few serious candidates, since the Spanish coach has only employed four players since he was appointed to the position. Every player dreams of playing in an important competition with his country, so we will see what decisions the Spanish coach makes for this tournament.
Next, we bring you the right backs who have the best chance of playing in the next Euro Cup with the Spanish team.
More news about the Spanish team
The veteran Spanish defender has just returned from an injury that has kept him off the playing field for several months. The Atlético de Madrid player has already been called up previously by Luis de la Fuente, and has played in important tournaments with the Spanish National Team, so he has plenty of experience. We will see if he is one of those called up for this competition, although his options are fewer.
It seems to be the alternative chosen by Luis de la Fuente in the event that one of the two main candidates could not be available. The Spaniard is a starter at Tottenham, and is having a very good season, so we will see if he has any option of attending the Euro Cup in these remaining months for the call-up.
The level that the Sevillian maintains at 38 years old is enviable. If his injuries are respected, he should be one of those called up by Luis de la Fuente for this competition. It seems incredible that the Sevilla player still has options to go to such an important tournament with the national team, after seeing him, for example, in 2010 playing in the World Cup in which Spain would emerge victorious, and appearing in the main image after a great career of his that would lead to Iniesta's historic goal.
Undisputed holder for Luis de la Fuente if he is physically fit. Barring any last-minute unforeseen events, the Real Madrid player will occupy this position at Euro 2024. The full-back is having a great campaign, adding goals to his offensive contribution, so he could arrive at the tournament with great confidence and in full shape.
