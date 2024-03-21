Little by little, summer is approaching, and with it, the moment in which the Euro 2024 will be played and the national selectors will have to make the squads that will compete in this important tournament between the months of June and July. Regarding the Spanish National Team, there are many doubts in some areas, with players performing at a very good level and earning their chances of being called up by Luis de la Fuente although in the left back position there are few serious candidates, since the Spanish coach has only employed four players since he was appointed to the position. Every player dreams of playing in an important competition with his country, so we will see what decisions the Spanish coach makes for this tournament.
Next, we bring you the left backs who have the best chance of playing in the next Euro Cup with the Spanish team.
More news about the Spanish team
It is true that this year has not been Fran García's at all, and since he arrived at Madrid, his game and his impact on games has been greatly reduced, but we must not forget his seasons at Rayo Vallecano where he came from. being one of the best full-backs in the competition, and the reason why a great team like Madrid wanted him for their ranks.
Another one who seems to have disappeared a little more from the scene, is that his time at Chelsea is not being one of the most satisfactory for a player either. Even so, in the mind there are seasons like the one at Brighton where he was chosen as the best player on that team, and that for reasons like those, he was tested to occupy the national team's wing.
The good old Balde seemed like the clear future of the team, but between a season where it seems that everything was coming at him and he couldn't get his footing, and an injury that has kept him off the playing fields for quite some time, it seems He will not be the chosen one, but in case of injury, he is a proven and interesting option.
The good thing about Gayá was the obvious change with Jordi Alba, and therefore and as a substitute for this team, or even a starter, if Grimaldo does not perform as he should, he is a safe and very good option for the international championships. Player with plenty of experience and quality who knows how to deliver from his side.
And of course, the one who for almost everyone should be the undisputed starter of this team, and what he is achieving with Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen does not make any kind of sense. The player still doesn't know what it's like to lose a game so far this season, and not only that, but on an offensive level, he is making his best marks in both goals and assists as a winger.
