The Spanish team is preparing to face the Euro Cup with a squad full of talent. In the winger position, Luis De la Fuente has at his disposal a wide variety of players capable of unbalancing and generating scoring opportunities. Next, we will analyze the six main (and it seems the only) candidates to enter the call:
The Real Sociedad player is a left-footed winger with great technical quality and game vision. He stands out for his ability to associate with his teammates and generate scoring opportunities. Despite the injuries he has suffered in the last year, Oyarzabal remains an important player for the Spanish team.
The FC Barcelona player is a versatile winger who can play on both wings. He stands out for his speed, overflow and ability to reach the goal. Ferran became an important piece for Luis Enrique and is one of the regulars in the Spanish team with De la Fuente.
The Wolves player is a winger with great international experience. He stands out for his tactical intelligence, his defensive work and his ability to score goals. Sarabia is a very versatile player who can provide balance to the team.
The RB Leipzig player is a left-footed winger with great talent. He stands out for his dribbling, his shooting and his ability to create scoring chances. Olmo is one of the most talented players on the national team.
The very young Barça player is a left-footed winger with great projection. He stands out for his speed, his overflow and his ability to reach the goal. Lamine is one of the young players with the most potential on the entire planet.
The Athletic Club player is a right winger with great self-confidence. He stands out for his speed, his dribbling and his ability to reach the goal. Williams is one of the most explosive players on the Spanish team and could be one of the most important weapons.
