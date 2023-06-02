The last few hours at Real Madrid have been absolute chaos since the renewal of Luca Modric for one more season was rumored, almost assured, but there was also talk about the departure of Karim Benzema once the current 2022 campaign ends. /2. 3. The French forward, current captain of the White House, ends his contract after the current season and could go free to any team he decides.
The information has leaked (or made known) that from Saudi Arabia, more precisely from Al Ittihad, they offered him a contract for the next two seasons with a salary of €400 million. Absolute madness considering the numbers that are handled in current football but nothing seems to be crazy for the Arabs who seek to transform their football based on money. According to different media, everything seems to indicate that the cat he would accept the offer and set out for Saudi football.
Taking this situation into account, the White House has already begun to investigate and see possible options to replace the historic French striker who has remained in the great history of the Spanish team. Bearing in mind that the team is very close to signing Jude Bellingham for a million-dollar amount, the possible candidates to occupy the former Lyon’s position depend on Madrid’s flexibility with regard to the Financial Fair Play.
Karim Benzema’s statistics at Real Madrid:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
647
|
47,213
|
353
|
165
|
25
In the past it has been said that the ideal replacement for Benzema is Harry Kane but the Englishman is not considering leaving the Premier League in order to achieve the record for the most goals scored in the highest competition of British football. Now, the possibilities of Richarlison and Kai Havertz
How is Richarlison’s situation?
The Brazilian had a very poor debut season at Tottenham after joining Spurs as a star for close to €58 million. Despite this, he was one of the figures for Brazil in the World Cup in which he scored the best goal of the tournament. In addition, it should be noted that he has had a great relationship with Carlo Ancelotti since his time at Everton.
How is the situation of Kai Havertz?
With the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, the future of the German is up in the air compared to past seasons where he was untouchable. The former Bayer Leverkusen player dropped considerably in his performance in the 2022/23 campaign and could be looking for a change of scenery. He played as a center forward despite the fact that his natural position is that of a midfielder.
