Manchester City begins to pick up the rhythm of the game, although it is a fact that Guardiola’s club is far from its best version of the game and that it is also suffering, something unusual in this institution, of not having the best squad in the world . The mix of injuries and departures have meant that the team is limited in the list of options available to the coach, something that the board wants to resolve on closing the market.
One of the hardest-hit areas and by far is the midfield, historically the key area in Guardiola’s teams. Gundogan went to Barcelona and De Bruyne has had to undergo surgery and at least the rest of 2023 will not be able to have the ball at his feet. That being the case, Pep wants signings as soon as possible, he has Kovacic and Rodri but it’s not enough for him. The coach dreamed of signing Paquetá but due to off-field issues it has become impossible and now a great gem from the Bundesliga could be the solution.
At the request of the coach, the Manchester board has intensified its attacks on Florian Wirtz, the Bayern Leverkusen playmaker, who is a replica in youth and who can improve a lot in the short term from what De Bruyne used to do in the scheme Guardiola, a guy who can start from midfield and with talent to assist, as well as being very close to the goal. The German would be a star to the taste of the coach, although Xabi Alonso refuses to leave him from Bayer Leverkusen.
