Within the Coapa nest, América is focused on fulfilling the priority objective of the season, which is to win the Liga MX title. Once they have overcome a more complex series than expected against Atlético de San Luis, those from the country’s capital now have to cross against the hated rival, Chivas, in the semifinal round, where in addition to the ticket to the great final, the prestige and pride of the two biggest clubs in the country will be at stake.
At the same time that the squad and the coaching staff focus on the ball, the board of directors is already moving within the market for the assembly of the team for the following semester. One of the priority signings and for which you cannot fail, is the arrival of a right back. The high command understand it that way and although they have secondary options, today more than ever there are possibilities of signing one of the country’s stars in the position they have wanted for a long time.
In Pachuca they consider that it is time to sell several players with the aim of making room for new youth players, therefore, the Tuzos are considering the sale of Kevin Álvarez. The Mexican winger would have closed his cycle with the institution and those from the state of Hidalgo understand that if they want to close a million-dollar sale for the defender, this is the moment. The priority is to accommodate him in Europe, but he does not have too many suitors, a fact that makes the America the great favorite for his signature.
