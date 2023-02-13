FC Barcelona has been wanting to urgently reinforce the right side for a long time. This season the club has chosen to bet on Koundé for that area of the field, a move that has been cemented thanks to the surprising level of Christensen. However, in Xavi’s mind, Jules’ role within the squad is that of a central defender to make a long-term duo with Araújo, and that is why the Catalans are still on the market hunting for an option to said position.
Countless names have sounded to fulfill this task, although as of today the club has advanced the renewal of Sergi Roberto in case of not getting a replacement. One of the players who has liked the most in the sports area for a long time and Xavi himself for the area is the Argentine Juan Foyth, who has been surveyed for many months but whose arrival seems impossible due to Villarreal’s position.
The ‘yellow submarine’ box does not refuse to sign the sale of the defender, who can also act as a center back, however, they make it clear that they will not lower the price of Foyth. The club requires Barcelona and any other club in the world that wants to move for the Argentine’s signing to pay his exit clause, which has a value of 55 million euros. An amount that Barcelona is not willing to pay for the Argentine no matter how much Alemany and Xavi himself like it.
