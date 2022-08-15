Joan Laporta has confirmed that the transfer market has not ended for FC Barcelona. The president of the Catalan team assures that they are still looking for reinforcements that allow them to shore up the squad, especially on the defensive side.
The two positions that urgently need a new player are the two full-backs. In this article we are going to focus on the right back position, and Gerard Romero in Jijantes announced yesterday through his twitch channel the options that the Catalan team handles to reinforce said demarcation.
Currently in the FC Barcelona squad, the players who can play in such a position would be: Sergiño Dest and Sergi Roberto, natural full-backs, and Ronald Araujo or Jules Koundé as footballers who play in the back line but have sufficient skills to act at a given moment in that position. Dest and S. Roberto are good players, but at this point they don’t have enough level to be starters in a team like Barça, and that’s why names have begun to sound in recent hours.
From the Bundesliga come the rumors of frimpongwho plays for Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Meunier. They are not the main options, but within the club they trust that both could arrive for a fairly low cost.
From the Premier League, specifically from Manchester United, the following two names arrive: Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissakawho really do not have too many ballots to be elected.
Finally from La Liga we find the favorite footballer, but at the same time more expensive, of the culé directive: John Foyth. Villarreal’s Argentine winger has become an exceptional footballer in recent seasons. He has gone from being an erratic defender to becoming a defensive insurance with enough skill to join the attack if his team needs it.
The Barcelona leadership will work in the next few days so that one of these options can become a reality. We’ll see what ends up happening.
