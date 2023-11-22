The national team break has claimed numerous victims and one of the teams that has suffered it has been FC Barcelona, which has seen one of its most important players, Gavi, return with a serious knee injury
Below we show you the possibilities that FC Barcelona has to make up for Gavi’s loss in the center of the field:
Pedri is already in the first team dynamic with FC Barcelona, and now, with Gavi’s injury, he will have to once again get those stripes that FC Barcelona needs
Another option that Xavi Hernández uses to make up for this sensitive loss is to bet on homegrown talent such as Fermín López. The culé youth player has entered the first team this season and is delivering more than. Now, he will once again have opportunities to prove his worth.
Another player recovering from injury and who is a key piece in Xavi Hernández’s schemes is Frenkie De Jong. The Dutchman was injured in the match against Celta de Vigo and until now he was one of the fundamental pillars of the culé team. He is now in the final stretch of his injury, just as Gavi has suffered this unfortunate and tough knee injury.
One of the players who arrived in the summer transfer market. Oriol Romeu has had quite a few minutes and although he is not a regular, now he will be able to continue enjoying minutes due to the injury that the young Andalusian player has suffered with the Spanish national team.
Other options that could be considered are going to the transfer market and bringing in a midfielder to make up for Gavi’s absence. Several media outlets report that Thiago Alcántara could be an option since he is someone from La Masía who understands FC Barcelona’s playing philosophy.
