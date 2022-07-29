Agustín Rossi ends his contract at Boca in June 2023 and the negotiations for his continuity are not easy.
The economic differences are great and in the Xeneize they are already analyzing options to find a replacement for him. It is clear that Boca’s bow is not for everyone and the choice is very important. We tell you who the main targets are.
Sergio Romero is to the liking of Juan Román Riquelme and he is free at the moment. He is already 35 years old and is analyzing offers from abroad.
Gerónimo Rulli is another one that Boca likes, but the chances are very low. He has a contract in Europe and does not intend to return to the country.
A goalkeeper living the best moment of his career. Consolidated in Nacional and holder of the Uruguayan national team. He is 29 years old, an ideal age for someone in his position.
Goalkeeper for Orlando City and the Peru national team. He is 32 years old, experienced and hierarchical. He can be a good option.
30-year-old goalkeeper looking for Boca. He cuts off at Independiente Medellín. His entire career was in Colombian soccer.
The goalkeeper from Talleres has been on the radar in other markets and is at a high level. It may be an option.
