From the Coapa nest, the América board of directors is already working on assembling the squad for the following year. Those from the capital of the country are focused on the league, since it is almost a fact that they will be in the semifinals. However, the managers know that whatever happens in this final stage, there must be changes within the squad, to which they want to be shielded at all costs.
One of the positions that America wants to strengthen at all costs is the right back. In 90min We have been reporting that throughout the winter market, ‘Tano’ requested the signature of a defender for said area of the field and the club did not deliver his request. Now, the coach once again awaits the signing of a right wing, since Layún’s time is about to end and the young Emilio Lara has not had the desired evolution. To the already well-known option of Kevin Álvarez, two other names are added to the race.
Diego Barbosa del Atlas again is a very strong option for America. The Mexican has signed a very brilliant tournament with the red and black being key in its resurrection, outstanding in defense and always present in attack. In the same way, in the nest the signature of Vladimir Loronaa Mexican with many conditions but who has been sitting on the bench for the Tigers for a full year and who would agree to go to America without having to think about it a bit.
