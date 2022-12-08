Club América’s priority for the Clausura 2023 tournament is hiring a right-back. The departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax has left a difficult gap to fill. The future of veteran Miguel Layún, who plays in that position, has not yet been defined. Until now it is unknown if he will renew with the Eagles or leave the institution.
Although Emilio Lara has complied fully in that position, coach Fernando Ortiz’s desire is to have another element that can compete for the position with the promising youth squad. Several names have been heard to reach the Coapa team, these are the options that the Azulcrema board is considering:
The LA Galaxy right-back is one of the items on the Eagles’ agenda. Araujo had a good season in MLS and is looking to be considered for the Mexican National Team. Playing in Liga MX would help him to be seen by the new strategist and have more chances of being called up. However, it seems that the operation will not be easy, since the defense would have offers from European teams.
The red and black defense is one of the most interesting elements in America. The 26-year-old player was very important for the Foxes to achieve their two-time championship, although in the last semester he had little participation due to injury. The athletic youth squad would dispute ownership in the Águilas with Emilio Lara. Barbosa’s objective is to reach El Tri and signing with the Azulcremas would bring him closer to fulfilling it.
Weeks ago, the supposed interest of the Eagles in Leandro Lozano, a Uruguayan soccer player for Boston River and who is on loan with Nacional, was loud. The 23-year-old is another option to compete at right-back, but it looks like he’s Plan C for the Eagles’ front office.
#options #America #reinforce #side
Leave a Reply