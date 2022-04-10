BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Paris Sunday, April 10, 2022, 22:22



A ‘republican front’ is rising again against the extreme right, although it has some small fissures. Traditionally in the Fifth Republic, between the first and second rounds of elections, the French parties of the right and left unite against the National Front, now called National Regroupment, to prevent it from coming to power, since they consider it to be a anti-republican

The socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, the environmentalist Yannick Jadot and the communist Fabien Roussel called for a vote against Le Pen in the second round. “The extreme right has never been so strong in our republic. The time is serious,” warned Roussel. Hidalgo, for her part, considered that the results of the first round show “a divided France and an extreme right at the gates of power.” For this reason, the socialist candidate called for the ultra formation to vote in the second round, putting Emmanuel Macron’s ballot for it. Jadot also asked for the support of the still president.

“Not a single vote for Mrs. Le Pen,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa (the French Podemos), repeated several times, although he did not explicitly ask for support for Macron. Melénchon announced that he will open a consultation among the 310,000 people who registered as supporters to decide how they will vote in the second round. Many of them could abstain or cast a blank ballot before voting for the centrist leader.

The Republican candidate, Valérie Pécresse, announced that she would personally vote “in conscience” for Macron “to prevent Marine Le Pen from coming to power.” The moderate conservative recalled her proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, according to her, discredits her to be president. Pécresse did not, however, give a slogan to the sympathizers of Los Republicanos. For this reason, Eric Ciotti, a member of the right wing of his party, announced that she “will not vote for Macron.”

Macron, who is running for re-election after five years in power, is aware of the need to rebuild the ‘republican front’ against the extreme right, since the difference in votes between him and Le Pen in the second round will be very small, according to all the polls.

Even before the French voted in the first round, Macron began the process of demonizing Le Pen. He recalled that National Regrouping is a far-right party and accused his opponent of proposing “a lying social program” and “a racist program, which aims to divide society and is extremely brutal.”

The ‘sanitary cordon’ worked perfectly in 2002. Conservative Jacques Chirac defeated Jean-Marie Le Pen, leader of the National Front and father of Marine, in the second round with 82.21% of the vote, who won 17 .79% support. In 2017, Macron prevailed over it by 66.10% to 33.90%. Within two weeks it will be seen if the ‘republican front’ is still standing.