The signing of Jules Koundé could mean Barcelona have the best central defense on the planet, since the duo formed by the Frenchman along with Ronald Araujo seems like a dream, worthy of the reconstruction of the squad that Xavi is putting together. However, this arrival has caused other problems for the Blaugrana squad, because in London they are not happy with this move.
At Chelsea they saw the arrival of Koundé to the squad practically closed and in a matter of hours that possibility vanished. To this, the London team has responded with a direct “aggression” to Barcelona, blocking the possible signings of César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, something that worries the Camp Nou but that they understand can be resolved with minimal complications.
The move for Alonso seems almost impossible, being so, the Catalans could once again activate Javi Galán’s option to become Jordi Alba’s substitute, one of the priority tasks within the club. The signing of the Celta de Vigo footballer could touch a maximum of 20 million euros, a figure that, although not worrying, is above what Laporta and his entourage were looking to invest, as they hoped to sign both Chelsea players for a similar figure, even lower.
#option #sign #Javi #Galán #Barcelona #reactivated
