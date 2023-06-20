In recent days at 90min we have informed you about the marked interest of the Tigres team in the services of the Chivas striker Alexis Vega.
The northern team does not take its finger off the line and wants the youth squad from the Diablos Rojos del Toluca among its ranks.
However, they know that the task will not be easy, so they have already begun to probe other names in case the intended signing does not materialize.
Who is option B?
According to information from the portal Halftimethe player that Tigres will look for if they cannot sign Alexis Vega is Robert Alvarado. The ‘Louse’ is another of the elements of university desire, so they would not hesitate to bet on their services.
Since his arrival at Chivas, the Mexican soccer player has become one of the club’s essentials, regardless of the coach in charge.
In fact, there were already approaches by the player from Guadalajara, however, the rojiblancos in long pants gave the first no. Although the directive of the ‘U’ will not lower its guard and will continue in the tug of war for the 24-year-old footballer.
Robert Alvarado He has a current contract with Chivas until December 31, 2025, likewise, and according to information from the specialized transfer portal, Transfermarkt, his value in the leg market is around 5 million dollars.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when more information is available in this regard. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
