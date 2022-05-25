The (until now) minor of the saga of the Thuram is part of the privileged under-21 generation of French football. Substitute for the Caqueret, Camavinga either Rayan Cherkythe defensive pivot is highly valued in the Parisian entity for their gifted qualities and the lack of definition of PSG in its less creative part of the midfield. That is why Khéphren Thuram It is the best alternative that the Qatari property manages to reinforce said plot in case the non-arrival of Tchouamenia Monaco player who is closer than ever to real Madrid.

The footballer with triple nationality, French, Italian and GuadeloupeanHe is a powerful midfielder. strong and fast. With a technical quality enough to move in various positions and cover a lot of ground. A midfielder who contributes dynamism and pack a Nice that combines great talents and has been cup runner-up in France. Transfer of low profile and unexploited the one that PSG would secure after the galactic outlay for keeping Mbappe.

The previous videos of the second season of ‘El Ojo Clínico’

1. Umaro Candé (Porto)

2. Gaston Avila (Central Rosario)

3. Maarten Vandevoordt (KRC Genk)

4. Pedro Chirivella (Nantes)

5. Jose Lopez (Lanus)

6. Andreas Schjelderup (Nordsjaelland)

7. Cesare Casadei (Inter)

8. Omar Campos (Santos Laguna)

9. Roko Simic (Red Bull Salzburg)

10. Deniz Undav (RU Saint-Gilloise)

11. John Kennedy (Fluminense)

12. Roony Bardghji (FC Copenhagen)

13. Amine Gouiri (OGC Nice)

14. Matteo Cancellieri (Hellas Verona)

15. Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt)

16. Martin Ojeda (Godoy Cruz)

17. Tom Rothe (Borussia Dortmund)

18. Charles De Ketelaere (Bruges)

19. Aaron Hickey (Bologna)

20. Louka Prip (Aalborg)

21. Benjamin Sesko (Red Bull Salzburg)

#option #clarified #PSG #Tchouaméni #arrive #day #Zidane #asked #Florentino