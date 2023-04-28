It is clear, and in fact it is an evil that the club has suffered for several years, that Chivas’ weakest area of the field is the center of attack. Ever since Alan Pulido left the team after the board of directors denied him a salary increase, Verde Valle’s men have not been able to sign or even produce a scorer who makes a significant difference. That is why, in view of public opinion today, Guadalajara is not a real candidate for the title.
That being the case, the board of directors and the coaching staff of the herd are very clear that this team requires a ‘9’ who is an important reference. The two names that sound the most around the club are the possible returns of Alan Pulido and Javier Hernández, however, their signings would only be viable in the winter market and in Guadalajara they are looking for a scorer for the following semester, for which, they could bet on the signature of a naturalized person. He is Rogelio Funes Mori’s tata.
According to information from Aztec Sports, Inside the club, the name of the top scorer of the Rayados de Monterrey is being named as a signing that will solve all the ills in attack for this summer. The club considers that a signature like that of the “Mellizo” to Chivas could be a step forward in sports, but there will be a moral charge around his signature, since he is an Argentine naturalized Mexican, which could go against the philosophy of the club.
#option #Chivas #reinforce #lead #summer #market
