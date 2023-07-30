Cesar Montes:

10 days ago his entourage denied any contact from America, today they tell me that there are contacts and it can be understood as a kind of verbal offer.

Montes does not want to return to Mexico. He wants to continue in Europe, but ultimately the option is there.

It was presented… pic.twitter.com/zAvYxUP7iY

—Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 30, 2023