If everything goes as the player and Club América themselves wish, in the following days the departure of Néstor Araujo to AEK in Greece could be closed. The painting of the eagles is open for sale and in reality it is supporting it by showing payment facilities to the whole of the land of the gods. Now, the rest is in the hands of the club that will play prior to the Champions League and that seeks to deliver the requested defender to Matías Almeyda.
The departure of the national team will leave a gap within the squad that America will naturally seek to replace. It is known that the club has probed the Brazilian market looking for replacements, however, the primary idea was to sign a Mexican defender, specifically César Montes. A possibility with respect to which those in the country’s capital have received good news, since the signing is in a position to close.
There was an informal talk and the footballer closed the door on the club, 13 times champion of the MX League, because his intention was to continue within Europe, but the market was advancing and the “cub” was unable to find accommodation. For this reason, everything indicates that his agency and the América board have started formal negotiations to trace the possible arrival of the Espanyol center-back this summer. César hopes for some option in the old continent, but summer is fast and that is why the defender understands that it is time to at least listen to what they offer in Coapa.
#option #César #Montes #America #coming
