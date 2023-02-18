La Spezia – From Lake Trasimeno to La Spezia, passing through Punta Ala. Sunday, February 19, dozens of boys between nine and fifteen do battle in the waters of the Gulf of Poets for the conquest of second round of the “optimist” zonal regatta.

After the first, staged in the sea in front of Livorno, the Sailing Club of La Spezia hosted the second competition of Zone 2. There are 63 registered sailors. Among these, six from La Spezia: 5 belonging to the city club and one from Lerici. The categories in challenge, however, are two. On one side there is A, formerly “Juniors”, which includes the 52 boys born between 2008 and 2012. On the other, B, formerly “Cadets”, made up of 11 participants all born after between 2012 and 2014.

So the appointment is fixed. Hostilities will begin in the morning at 11.55, immediately after the buoys have been laid. At 11, in fact, there will be a visit from the committee. At 11.15, then, it will be the turn of those responsible to place the starting buoy and the regatta field, a trapezoidal course, in the water. Finally, the first warning signal will start the competition. Hoping for the wind, there will be three tests, all with an average duration of fifty minutes. The awards will take place in the afternoon.

«The event is beautiful – underlines the member of the Circolo Velico della Spezia, as well as collaborator in the organization of the regatta, Michele Petri – Hosting a competition like this in the waters of the Gulf of Poets is important for the city. It will be wonderful to see so many sailors, coming from Umbria, Tuscany and La Spezia, compete in our waters.