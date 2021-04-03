With tempers heated -after the short circuits and public denials- the Together for Change table defines this Tuesday whether to open or delay a negotiation with the Government on the official plan to run the election dates. With conflicting positions, the “wait” message how the health situation develops before deciding to change “the rules of the game” is an option.

The meeting is the prelude to the meeting that the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro plans to have with the heads of the block of Deputies on Wednesday.

The issue generates differences that cross the parties of the opposition coalition and raises at least three fronts of debate: the need to establish clear interlocutors, distrust with the Frente de Todos, and the risk of opening a discussion that ends up giving arguments for the suspension of the PASO.

The radical governors will first meet alone in the morning and at noon they will join the meeting of the National Table that – after Mauricio Macri’s blooper in the zoom with Juliana Awada in the background in bed – will be face-to-face.

The Jujuy president, Gerardo Morales, has already announced that it is “early” the discussion. “We must see how long the second wave of infections will last. It is still premature to make that decision. We must have it as an alternative,” he said in statements to CNN.

For Morales, anticipating the election by 20 days is no guarantee of anything. In addition, it will propose that both the ruling party and JxC designate “interlocutors” to avoid confusion, such as the one that was unleashed after the photo of PRO leaders Jorge Macri and Cristian Ritondo with officials in the Casa Rosada.

The governor is not the only one within JxC who is considering bringing a message to the Government along these lines: that it is not unreasonable to think of running dates but that we have to wait.

“If the pandemic is pressing of course moving them for a month could be discussed “, they point out near the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.” Today we are worried about hunger, poverty, “adds another PRO leader.

In the environment of the radical senator, Martín Lousteau, they point out that “the electoral rules cannot be changed for convenience”, and that “if there is a health issue, it will be seen “.

Meanwhile, the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, has already announced her rejection of any change. “We had stated that in an electoral year the rules are not changed. I think that when you have a beginning that is deeper than an election date, you don’t change it. I wouldn’t change it. But we are going to wait to meet with everyone, “he said.

The mayors also play. The mayor of Tres de Febrero, Diego Valenzuela, stood up. In dialogue with CNN Radio, he said: “Posed as it was raised, it violates trust, we have to see how the health situation continues. If vaccination is progressing at a good pace, I think it is possible to vote, it is not certain that an older adult without a vaccine will go to queue to vote twice a year, what we need is that he is vaccinated “

One point is clear: except for the provincial leaders, the suspension of the STEP and the unification of the Primary with the general on the same date it is rejected by all.

They are in charge of emphasizing it for fear that the shift discussion proposed by the Government, under sanitary arguments, will rebound or lead to the option of suspending the STEP. “It is a risk hypothesis,” they point out.

The truth is that the option of running elections was not massively rejected at the beginning within JxC. However, the photo of Jorge Macri and Cristian Ritondo together with Minister Eduardo “Wado” of Pedro, Máximo Kirchner and Sergio Massa, on the day that the official government plan to run the PASO to September and the general to November was announced, hardened visions.

. “After what happened it is more difficult to negotiate“, they point out near the UCR chaired by Alfredo Cornejo.

“What happened the other day tightened positions”, they also recognize in the Civic Coalition, although they consider that it is an issue that must be analyzed. “You cannot say no from the outset. But there must be an institutional proposal and not operations,” they consider.

Another point on which everyone agrees is the unity of the decision that is made.

“We will work to establish a position for all parties. It is important that JxC can debate the issue, analyze the possible scenarios. We are talking about the rules of the electoral game,” said the president of the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro.

“We are a wide and plural space and like all issues, this one too, we are going to discuss it with all the referents of Together for Change. This is not the time for speculation,” said the head of the PRO block of deputies, Cristian Ritondo.