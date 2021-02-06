Except for two radical governors, for the rest of Together for Change, the suspension of the PASO is not an option and they were in charge of making it clear. However, the possibility of a date shift opens a discussion that is not yet settled. Deputies of the Buenos Aires radicalism have a project in the same sense and leaders of that space do not close the door to “analyze” variants, although they warn that there is a government political strategy behind it.

This Monday, the national board and that of the interblock of Together for the Change in Deputies have scheduled meetings and the issue, they assure, will be touched upon.

“As president of one of the opposition parties I was not consulted or summoned by anyone. There is nothing official. It seems to me that they are defining internally what is convenient for them. It is pure speculation. I understand that they have a prognosis -which is hardly fulfilled- that more towards the end of the year there will be better economic variables of consumption and employment and they aspire to that, “he assured Clarion the president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo.

The former governor of Mendoza recalled the overtaking he made Cristina Kirchner when she was president in the midst of the economic crisis of 2009.

Likewise, the deputy stressed that any modification will require a broad consensus in Congress and assured that in his space there is still no position taken because the issue was not raised.

But the Frente de Todos bases part of the draft proposal on a project presented by six radical deputies and headed by Carla Carrizo and Emiliano Yacobitti.

The text establishes that the primaries cannot be suspended for any category but runs the PASO to September to shorten the times with the general ones of October and “avoid campaigns occupying so many months of the year”.

“The PASO proved to be positive for oxygenating the political parties, they should not be suspended. If they want to implement improvements that advance with the single ballot paper which saves resources and implies less movement of prosecutors. And regarding the dates running and the deadlines being shortened I agree, that’s why I signed, “Yacobitti assured Clarion.

Doors inside the UCR assure that it will be a subject to debate when the ruling party confirms that it is willing to move forward and is not another “test tube”. “Without a doubt they have intentions behind, but if they bring information about the pandemic and explain that changing from August to September has an epidemiological explanation, why refuse to analyze it“raises a radical authority.

The PRO and the Civic Coalition are also waiting for details from the Frente de Todos to establish a position.

“It is very difficult to speak and give an opinion on assumptions or comments. There is not a single draft. We always said that it is not good to change the rules in an election year. Today these comings and goings add more uncertainties than certainties,” he assured Clarín. President of the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro.

In a similar line the president of the PRO block is shown in Deputies, Cristian Ritondo: “It is very difficult because nothing they say is confirmed, or is changing. We saw it with all the announcements of the pandemic. But it makes sense that they want to save time considering that the Government is wrong and that 50% of the inflation and high unemployment rates “.

In Congress the theme is enabled to be treated, if you wanted, this February. President Alberto Fernandez In the last extension of the extraordinary agenda, it included a broad item on the “Health Emergency and Electoral Calendar 2021”.

Without endorsement of Maximum Kirchner the suspension of the PASO is almost ruled out, but the shift in dates is gaining strength.

The truth is that since it is an electoral law, both Chambers must approve it with absolute majority: half plus one of the members of the body. In the Senate, that means 37 affirmative votes of the 72 senators and 129 of the 257 members in Deputies.

Look also