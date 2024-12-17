If you are thinking about changing your professional life and want to train in a job with a high salary that also provides you many days of vacationthese oppositions are for you.

However, as is logical, this job requires a lot of sacrifice since we are talking about what is one of the most demanding and responsible professions.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the call for 150 positions for air traffic control personnel from ENAIRE – the public company that manages air navigation -, a unique professional opportunity which offers salaries of up to 100,000 euros per year and attractive working conditions, including almost two months of vacation.

Call deadlines and operation

The registration period is open from December 16, 2024 until January 10, 2025.









Candidates must pass a series of selection tests that include a knowledge test, English test, aptitude and personality evaluations.

Candidates without previous experience must complete an initial training course to obtain the necessary qualification.

Once the tests have been passed and in order to be hired, the candidates They must have a driver’s license of air traffic controller or air traffic controller student after passing the selection process.

The call includes theoretical and practical tests, the updated syllabus of which is available on the ENAIRE website. After passing the process, those selected will take a Unit training course with an estimated duration between 3 and 6 monthsdepending on the assigned destination. This training will allow new controllers to practice in the assigned air traffic centers.

What requirements must I meet to take the tests?

In order to be an air traffic controller, you need to meet a series of requirements that we detail below.

Have Spanish nationality. You can also participate EU citizens or from countries with agreements on free movement of workers. Spouses, descendants under 21 years of age or dependents of EU citizens, as long as they are not legally separated. Foreigners with legal residence in Spain (they must send supporting documentation to [email protected] during the application period).

Have between 18 and 65 years .

Possess a qualification that allows access to university in Spain ( Bachelor, Higher Technician, or equivalent ). Only qualifications from the Spanish educational system or those approved by the Ministry of Education are accepted.

Possess the necessary psychophysical and functional capacity according to Regulation 2015/340 and Regulation (EC) 2018/1139. People with disabilities can participate if they meet the above requirements.

not having been separated from the service in Public Administrations nor be disqualified for similar functions.

Foreigners: not be disqualified or sanctioned in their country of origin for public employment under equivalent terms.

Air traffic controller functions

Air traffic controllers play a crucial role in the safe and efficient management of airspace. His responsibilities include:

Monitor the movement of aircraft using advanced technologies.

Constantly communicate with the pilots to report on weather and traffic conditions.

Manage emergency situations and ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Coordinate the transfer of control between different air jurisdictions.

Salary, benefits and how to enroll

Air traffic controllers enjoy an annual remuneration that ranges between 50,000 and 100,000 euros, according to the II Professional Collective Agreement. In addition, those who have several licenses and additional training can exceed 200,000 euros per year.

For more information, interested parties can consult the ENAIRE website and the BOE, where you will find all the details about the call and the selection process, as well as everything necessary to register and enter the process.