The Civil Guard has reported the suspension of the opposition tests for entry to the armed institute that were going to be held tomorrow, Sunday, September 29, and that it has attributed to an error in the labeling of one of the boxes that contained the exams of that second day: the tests were held between this Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday, and more than 26,000 applicants are called to fill 2,700 places.

“Having detected an error in the labeling of one of the boxes received and sealed with the knowledge exams of the access tests for entry into the Scale of Corporals and Guards of the Civil Guard, it is necessary to suspend the tests called for tomorrow. September 29,” the police force reported in a statement.

The Armed Institute will give more details to the affected candidates “as soon as possible”, and assures that it will notify the new date for carrying out the tests. The exam taken this Saturday is valid; The suspension only affects candidates who were taking the exam tomorrow, Sunday.

More than 26,332 people are called throughout Spain to fill one of the 2,721 places offered this year to join as corporals and guards of the Civil Guard. Of them, 1,432 are free access and 1,089 are reserved for the military. Among the candidates, 8,319 are women, which represents almost a third of the total, and 5,279 opponents have a university degree. The average age of the group of candidates is 28 years old and half of them are between 20 and 30 years old.

Complaints from associations

Various associations of civil guards have described as “unacceptable” and “nonsense” the error in the custody of the exams to access the body that are held this weekend, which has led to the suspension of tomorrow’s tests.

The national spokesperson for the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), Pedro Carmona, regretted that this failure in the selection process has generated “a lot of uncertainty” among the candidates, who have invested “time and effort” to take the tests. His association defends that the tests be done in a single exam on the same day for all applicants so that the process is “more guaranteed and transparent.” He added that in this way it would also prevent those interested from facing a more difficult exam depending on the day it is their turn. He understands that the suspension harms those who were taking the exam tomorrow, many of whom have had to travel or reserve accommodation in another city. For this reason, the association invites those affected to complain to the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

Agustín Leal, national spokesperson for the majority association of civil guards, Jucil, described the error that occurred as “nonsense” and demanded that the General Directorate of the Civil Guard offer an explanation for what happened. For his part, Francisco Javier Benito, from the Spanish Association of Civil Guards (AEGC), explained that the failure could have been avoided if a single exam had been carried out on a single day, a measure that his association also supports, and that, he points out, , has received complaints from civil guards, parents of affected candidates, who have conveyed to them the “uncertainty” about the new date of the exam, in addition to the economic damages caused by transfers and hotel reservations.

The opposition phase is divided into four tests, which include a knowledge test, a physical check, a personal interview and a medical examination. For the knowledge test, the Civil Guard has established 19 locations, located in 12 autonomous communities: Alicante, Ávila, Baeza, Balearic Islands, Cádiz, Gijón, Granada, Las Palmas, León, Logroño, Madrid, Málaga, Mérida, Murcia, Seville , Tenerife, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

Prior to the tests, the first phase was carried out, the competition, in which the merits that each opponent added to the minimum requirements required to be able to participate in the competitions were evaluated. Specifically, they had to be between 18 and 40 years old, have Spanish nationality, have no criminal record or have at least a secondary education diploma.

Applicants who complete the competition will join the Academy of Guards of Baeza (Jaén) and the College of Young Guards Duque de Ahumada de Valdemoro (Madrid), where they will receive their professional training during an academic year.