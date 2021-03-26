Deputies of the UCR who denounced the government of Gildo Insfrán in Formosa for its restrictive measures due to the coronavirus, pointed to the Government this Friday after hearing the harsh report from Human Rights Watch.

For radical referents, the Executive headed by Alberto Fernández “chose to cover up rather than denounce” the measures that, according to the document prepared by the Human Rights organization, were “abusive” and “unhealthy.”

“The violation of human rights committed by Insfrán is news in the world. Human Right Watch reports that 24 thousand people they were forcibly confined. We warned about these anti-democratic measures but the Government chose to cover up instead of denouncing, “wrote the president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, on Twitter.

The head of the interblock of deputies of Together for Change, Mario Negri, who interpelled from the same social network to the Chief of Staff, the Secretary of Human Rights and the Minister of Security also spoke: “Formosa applied abusive and unhealthy measures for the coronavirus. The opposition that Insfrán persecutes and reviles does not say so. Human Right Watch says so.What does Santiago Cafiero, Horacio Pietragalla and Sabina Frederic have to answer, who have been defending the Insfrán regime? “, he launched.

The report, prepared by Human Right Watch together with Johns Hopkins University, was made based on 45 testimonies collected by telephone between January and March 2021, including 30 people who had been confined in isolation or quarantine centers, as well as doctors, lawyers, victims of police abuse, journalists, a legislator and two councilors.

Formosa applied "abusive" and "unhealthy" measures due to the coronavirus. The opposition that Insfrán persecutes and reviles does not say so. Says Human Right Watch.

It highlights, among other things, that since April 2020 “more than 24,000 people have been forced to remain confined in isolation and quarantine centers in Formosa”, some for periods longer than 14 days recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO ) and, in many cases, “under circumstances that could be considered arbitrary detentions”.

Cornejo, Negri and other deputies of the UCR were the ones who motivated the complaints against Insfrán made from Formosa by radical leaders such as Gabriela Neme and Celeste Ruíz Díaz.

Weeks ago, a group of radical legislators traveled to Formosa to accompany the demonstrations in Clorinda. On that occasion, before reaching the city, they were detained by the provincial police, although later, and together with the Formosan senator Luis Naidenoff, they were able to reach that town, where they led an act together with hundreds of people.

Report of judicial harassment

The leaders of radicalism also denounced that leaders of that party in Formosa suffer “perverse judicial harassment” since they publicly denounced the “human rights violations to which citizens are subjected, with the excuse of the pandemic.”

“In Formosa there is no division of powers and the people are defenseless before a management that controls, persecutes and mistreats, with the complicit silence of the National Government,” says a statement from the National Committee of the UCR that bears the signatures of Cornejo and Alejandra Lordén .

And he adds: “We demand that the irregularities cease and that those responsible be investigated by independent courts. Democracy in Formosa is in danger, let us unite to defend it.”