After President Alberto Fernández announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at AMBA, the opposition targeted him against the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, who had assured that the presence of students in classrooms would be prioritized.

The official had further stated that “evidence shows that (the schools) are safe spaces“.

One of those who crossed Trotta was Mario Negri, president of the Interbloque Juntos por el Cambio in the Chamber of Deputies. “The Minister of Education stated at 5:00 pm that presence in schools is based on strict protocols. At 9:00 pm, the President suspended face-to-face classes at AMBA. Improvisation is the mark of a government that no longer has social credit #classroom “

Alfredo Cornejo (UCR), former governor of Mendoza and current national deputy, also joined the claim. “The president @alferdez announces that the schools are closing again. His minister @trottanico hours ago denied the suspension of classes. An improvised government, without a compass and without dialogue between them“.

Cristian Ritondo, national deputy and president of the PRO bloc, also took aim at Trotta. “What happened? How did you change your mind so quickly? 10 hours passed from this and now the kids don’t have classes. The constant improvisation of this government is the reason why today we are as we are. Education is not negotiated, schools have to be open. “

“The restrictions cannot begin with the school. I am not saying it, Minister Trotta said it TODAY,” claimed Inés Gorbea, city deputy and president of the UCR Evolution Block.

The legislator referred to a statement published by the minister on his Twitter account. “The school is central to being able to go through this difficult moment. The discussion is not face-to-face, yes or no; restrictions cannot start at school when the evidence shows that they are safe spaces and necessary to accompany our children “.

In another publication, made this Wednesday, Trotta stated: “If there has to be a decrease in presence to reduce the movement of people, it should not imply the absolute suspension of classes in the classrooms as a first measure. We can’t start restrictions by closing schools“.

In the same sense that Gorbea expressed himself Maxi Ferraro, national deputy for the City and president of the ARI Civic Coalition. “Inadmissible and irrational for them to close schools again. They are proven to be the safest place we can offer students, teachers, and families. Instead of privileging presence and the common good, they cede educational policy to corporate sectors. “

In a second publication, Ferraro added: “Tomorrow we are going to present a Impeachment request to the Minister of Education @trottanico for his poor performance in guaranteeing the right to education “.

“The Minister of Education rejects the closure of schools during the second wave. What changed so that face-to-face classes that did not deserve discussion for the minister, are suspended from one moment to the next? Has the evidence changed @trottanico?”, Questioned Alicia Fregonese , National deputy for the province of Entre Ríos (Together for Change).

The national deputy Brenda Austin (UCR) also criticized the differences between what Trotta had declared and the decision communicated this Wednesday night by the President.

“Four hours ago Minister Trotta said this based on data. Hours, not days. But they put the future of the country in the ballroom of improvisation. They have no right to play with the present and the future of an entire generation. Evidence-based decisions! #NoCierrenLasEscuelas, “said Austin.

Another who criticized the measures was Jorge Enriquez, a national deputy of Juntos Por el Cambio. “The boys out of the classrooms and the Army in the streets. The most delusional progressivism, “he said.

“Has Trotta resigned yet?” Asked Gabriel Solano, a Buenos Aires legislator for the Left Front, after the announcements.

