The opposition to the electoral reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes to the streets for the first time this weekend. Civil organizations and some political parties have called for a protest on Sunday at Paseo de la Reforma —the heart of Mexico City— to prevent the president’s proposal to modify a part of the electoral regulation and the National Electoral Institute (INE) move on. The “march for democracy”, as the organizers have called it, brings together a series of groups with very varied essential objectives, but who have found a common base: to oppose López Obrador in electoral matters.

Among the 51 organizations that support the mobilization are some linked to the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). The protest has also received a boost from former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. Some of the groups have their origin in conservative organizations. The stature of the conveners —among them the businessmen Claudio X. González and Gustavo de Hoyo Walther— has increased the polarization on the subject, simplifying the argument and dividing public opinion between whether to continue with the INE as it is or cancel its tasks .

The reality is not so simple: López Obrador proposes giving less resources to political parties, electing legislators in a system of electoral lists and that the selection of the electoral advisers of the INE and the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal be made by direct vote of the citizens. The proposal clearly favors his party, Morena, in the current conditions, however, it also opens a debate on the need to modernize the electoral system that was born in the 1990s, more than 30 years ago.

The slogan of the organizers of the march is “The INE is not touched” and argues that one of the president’s interests is to stop the alternation in the government system that has occurred after the year 2000, when Vicente Fox hand in hand with the PAN he defeated the PRI with his candidacy for the presidency. In the face of the protest, the opposition does not offer an alternative to redesign the electoral system and has become entrenched in a black and white discussion.

López Obrador has also used the platform of the National Palace to harden his position and directly point out those he considers his opponents. Only on Friday, the president refused to recognize that to achieve a healthy electoral reform, a negotiation with all the political forces in Congress would be necessary. On the contrary, he has dedicated several minutes of his morning conference to ramble on the nature of those who call for Sunday’s march. He has called them “racists” and “classists”.

“I maintain that electoral reform is needed because a lot is spent on organizing elections,” the president commented as one of his main arguments for going ahead with his proposal. In recent years, INE advisers have denounced budget cuts from Congress. Just last year, the popular consultation on the investigations of former presidents for acts of corruption led the members of the INE to make a more modest deployment due to the lack of State financing for the initiative, which also arose from the National Palace.

Direct confrontations between the electoral advisers —mainly with Ciro Murayama and Lorenzo Córdova— and the president have increased in recent years to the point of becoming a kind of personal attack in both directions. López Obrador has pointed out, for example, the fact that the main speaker of the march is the academic José Woldenberg, former president of the INE, and has pointed to him as “the political master of Lorenzo Córdova and that whole group.”

The march is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the same day that López Obrador turns 69. In the Zócalo they may sound the mornings, but a few meters further no. Although at first the call sought to reach the Zócalo, the organizers have decided that the contingent meet at the Monument to the Revolution to listen to the rally led by Woldenberg. The call asks attendees to wear a pink accessory, as a symbol of support for the INE.

