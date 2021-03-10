The opposition in the Council of the Magistracy will seek this Thursday stop the initiative of the Anses in which by letter He urged about 200 judges and prosecutors to make their pensions effective or, failing that, to leave their positions.

Through a draft resolution promoted by the counselor and deputy of the PRO, Pablo Tonelli, they will seek to declare that the resolutions sent by the pension body to the judges “constitute a disturbance to the peace of mind of the judicial magistrates” and urge the Anses to what “void” resolutions you have already submitted. “It is an injury to the principle of independence of the Judicial Power,” they argue.

The draft resolution will be debated this Thursday from 10 am in the plenary meeting of the Council and anticipates heated discussions. Tonelli’s initiative has the support of the entire opposition bloc, which is not always so aligned. The project was signed by the counselors for the lawyers Diego Marías and Carlos Matterson; the representatives of the judges Ricardo Recondo and Juan Manuel Culotta and the senator of the UCR Silvia Giacoppo, in addition to Tonelli.

At the beginning of February, the Anses that Fernanda Raverta directs began to send some 200 judges and prosecutors who had initiated the procedures to retire and had not yet completed a letter in which He warned them that they should resign from their positions or their retirement procedures. They relied on a change in the Retirement Law of the Judiciary that was approved in March of last year.

In Justice it fell like a bomb. And from the magistrates’ associations they warned that it was part of the judicial persecution that the Government has with the Justice. According to the Anses, the movement did not seek to persecute the judges but to order a system that had several irregularities.

For the opposition in the Council, as described in the draft resolution, the advanced Anses “is demanding a requirement that is not provided for in the law in a clear excess of its regulatory powers.” And they add: “A notification of this nature does not respond to the practice that has existed in the matter, nor does it recognize antecedents, so its inevitable effect is to place a large number of judges to expose themselves to the possible risk of suffering a possible impairment with respect to their acquired rights of a retirement nature “.

In the list of judges and prosecutors that the Anses urged to retire, there are several that Kirchnerism has among its enemies. There is the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, the attorney Eduardo Casal and the prosecutor Raúl Pleé, among others. Also the chambermaid Leopoldo Bruglia whom the ruling party sought to displace from his position in Chamber II of the Federal Chamber and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano investigating the case of the VIP vaccination that operated in the Ministry of Health.