The VIP vaccination scandal, which led to Alberto Fernandez to ask him to resign Ginés González García, motivated a strong repudiation in the opposition, who went out to cross the Government harshly and asked for immediate sanctions. Together for Change, in addition, he announced that two deputies who were invited to participate in the trip came down from the presidential tour to Mexico, Jimena Latorre (UCR) and Carmen polledo (PRO), who also clarified that they did not receive the vaccine as legislators from the Frente de Todos did.

Patricia Bullrich, leader of the PRO, was one of the first to express herself on social networks, where she wrote: “President: Did you not know that Moyano and his family were vaccinated? That the entire K oligarchy used the privilege of power? We want to know the list of vaccinated in the country. And the protocol of priorities. You and your government are not ashamed. “

Margarita Stolbizer, from GEN, told Clarion that “it is a political scandal, abuse of power, a crime and contempt for the people who suffer. One more of this government of hypocrites.”

Cristian Ritondo, president of the block of Deputies of Together for Change, also spoke with this medium and showed his anger at what happened. “What they did was steal vaccines from retirees, those who needed it, the most vulnerable and are more likely to die from Covid-19,” he said.

The national deputy Álvaro González, a PRO reference for the City, also expressed himself on Twitter, who said: “In the face of reports that members of the Deputies have agreed to be vaccinated without belonging to any risk group, I ask the authorities to take exemplary sanctions with who in the exercise of their office attributed unacceptable privileges “.

Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, said: “The truth is that the scandal increases. Beyond the whiff of a fierce inmate K. Inconsistencies in the doses + political use of vaccines + influence peddling. It is worth asking what the reasons were. to set up a VIP vaccination at the Ministry and to whom it was offered “.

From the radicalism there were several voices that spoke of the scandal. Mario Negri stated: “We have been saying for months that the Ginés González García thing was not enough for more. The health failures in the fight against the coronavirus, to manage vaccines and a chaotic vaccination plan ends with this scandal of a VIP vaccination. The President finally opened his eyes ”.

His counterpart in the Chamber of Deputies, the Mendoza Alfredo Cornejo, was forceful: “When nothing could surprise us the handling of the pandemic by the national government, the issue of VIP vaccination set up by the Ministry of Health came to light. The ruling party has just destroyed the hope of Argentines, just to privilege their friends. “

Meanwhile, JxC legislators Carmen Polledo and Jimena Latorre will not be part of the official delegation that will travel to Mexico. This was announced by the interblock of Deputies of Together for Change, which also confirmed that neither of the two were summoned to be vaccinated or have received the vaccine against Covid-19.

For his part, the national deputy of Together for the Change of Tucumán, José Cano, said: “There is a sector of the government that guaranteed privileges many people so they can get vaccinated. “

Furthermore, Cano stated that “Ginés has to give explanations to the Justice and all Argentines. ”He also recalled that the Minister of Health took more than 6 months to appear again in the Chamber of Deputies to give explanations for the handling of the pandemic.

The Deputy of Together for Change rIt agreed that two months ago Ginés González García was asked for impeachment “for poor performance of his position and for compromising the health of each and every Argentine.”

Finally, he affirmed: “The VIP vaccination is one more example of the privileges that Kirchnerism always distributed to all its friends and militants. You cannot play with people’s health”