The former Minister of Agriculture of the Macri government, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, affirmed this Saturday that the president suspended Monday’s concentration in Congress “because it was going to be very small compared to ours”. The rural leader of Entre Ríos is one of the organizers of the concentrations this Saturday against the VIP vaccination.

“It is not for sanitary reasons, I must have been afraid of making a fool of myself possibly with the supposed support that they would have given him next Monday, “added the former president of the Rural Society.

The president asked to suspend the march that, from different social organizations and movements that support the Frente de Todos, had organized for next March 1. Was going to be within the framework of the opening of the ordinary sessions of the Congress, to show unity after the coup that generated the vip vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health.

“There is a need to be able to manifest ourselves as ordinary citizens that we are faced with a very irregular situation such as the privilege of VIP vaccines which is showing what the officials have with respect to the rest of the population, “Etchevehere told the program Data on Data on radio Milenium.

Said “It is unacceptable that in a democracy there are privileges, that there is no transparency in the acts of government and especially in the framework of a pandemic where there are already more than 51 thousand deaths and that they use the vaccines intended at first for risk groups, to vaccinate themselves, their family members, their friends and members of the ruling party ”.

“We are all going to wear our chinstraps, most are going to go by car, respecting social distance, taking care of each other and others. This type of situation cannot be ignored ”, he added.

He explained that “it is the tenth march against the government, those excesses that the national government is committing cannot be ignored. There are points that citizens have to express themselves and this is another, of course with the care of the case with the pandemic ”.

He stated that “they are spontaneous marches because this was being talked about on the networks for several days and the political leaders each one at the time was stating that he was going to go because what this government is doing with the country’s institutions is very serious ”.

Consulted on the new protocol to assign vaccines. Etchevehere noted that “is another chantada. Now they mean that they said in writing … “” Not applicable and all those who were vaccinated outside the risk group should have given up a long time ago and went home out of shame. Now that they make a tailor-made resolution for their friends does not work either, “he concluded.