The opposition requires the PP to miss the president of the Balearic Parliament, from Vox, after being sent to trial

The leftist groups of the opposition in Balears have demanded this Friday to the PP and their president, Marga Prohens, who act and demand the cessation of the president of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne (Vox), whom the judge has sent to trial accused of a crime of hate for breaking, on June 18 of last year, a photograph of three victims of Francoism while debating in the Hemicycle The repeal of the Balearic Law of Democratic Memory.

The opening of oral trial against the extreme right -wing leader has unleashed an avalanche of reactions and resignation requests that, for the moment, Senne insists on rejecting, claiming that he continues “without seeing reasons” for this despite being aware of the ” discredit ”suffered by the institution from the day he torn the image in which the Republican Aurora Picornell and Maria and Antònia Pascual were listed, erected in anti -fascism icons in Mallorca.

Both PSIB-PSOE and Més Per Mallorca claim that Senne does not pronounce the institutional discourse planned for March 1, Balearic Islands. “It is not reasonable that on March 1 he presides over an institutional act and a speech pronounced a president of the Parliament who will sit on the bench accused of a crime of hate,” said the socialist spokesman in the regional chamber, said Friday in the regional chamber, Iago Negueruela.

In similar term, the spokesman for Més Per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia, has pronounced that, from this moment, his group will not participate in the protocol acts he presides to him. The Ecosoberanist has criticized the “silence” of the popular and the leader of the Balearic Executive, whom he has accused of being calculating “what exit they find more profitable.”

Meanwhile, Le Senne has once again rejected the position he holds and has even been surprised by the “brief” term that the judge granted to pay the 40,000 euros of bail that imposed as a guarantee to ensure the pecuniary responsibilities that They could derive from this process. However, he pointed out that he has already consigned them.

Speaking to the media a day after the instructor sent him to the bench, Senne has been “completely quiet” before the future of the judicial procedure and has insisted that he does not consider leaving the position on his own initiative and that he will be processed “As appropriate” the activation of article 9 of the Chamber Regulations – referred to the suspension of duties and rights of a deputy before the opening of oral trial – if any group requests it.

The second Balearic Islands has insisted that he does not see reasons to resign despite admitting that the incident, for which he already apologized and has justified in the application of the regulation, has plunged the institution into a discredit. “It also discredits that orders are not complied with,” he added in relation to the socialist deputies who refused to withdraw the photograph before proceeding to start it from the lid of the parliamentary computer that exhibited it.

The Senne has stressed that there has been no substantial change and has been referred to the statement released this Thursday, via the presidency of the Parliament, in which it is pointed out that the accused “remains protected by the presumption of innocence” and expresses his “will to Collaborate with justice in the act of trial to clear all doubt “that” he did not commit any crime. ” “That June 18 acted only in application of the regulation and without any intention to humiliate anyone,” says the note, despite the fact that the Chamber’s own lawyers censored their behavior.

The president has admitted that the order of the investigating judge sees the crime of hate, but recalled that the prosecutor specialized in these crimes thinks in an opposite manner. “You have to let justice work,” he said.