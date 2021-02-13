The opposition opposed the president Alberto Fernandez, who criticized that the causes for alleged illegal espionage by Cambiemos were passed to Comodoro Py and spoke of judges “who come to the aid of their political or corporate constituents.”

Since Together for the Change they responded that the judges “are chosen” by the Justicialista Party with its majority in the Senate since the return of democracy.

“The political leader of the judges is the Justicialista Party, which has voted for the judges with its majority in the Senate since 1983. That the President search inside the PJ for the operators, accessories and godfathers of corrupt judges”, Sentenced the block chief of the Civic Coalition in Deputies, Juan López.

In the same vein, the PRO legislator stated, Fernando Iglesias. “Since 1983, the government party of which you are a part controls the Senate and the appointment of judges in the Argentine Republic. Ten of the twelve judges of Comodoro Py. Four of the five of the Supreme Court of justice. And it is not enough for them” wrote the porteño.

For her part, the president of PRO, Patricia bullrichHe pointed out: “The President believes that all are of the same condition: that they manipulate the Justice to achieve impunity. We are different and that is why he believes that everything is conspiracy. Believe that Justice and more without cassation makes its own decisions and banqueselas “.

The radical deputy, Alvaro de la Madrid, he also shot the President. “What bothers you is that Justice do not validate Cristina’s wishes and needs, that you defend tooth and nail. The cause of the wiretaps was armed. As they cannot say Let’s change robbery, they lie saying they spied and armed causes, “he said.

And he added: “They want to do justice an area dependent on the Executive Power, as in Santa Cruz, for CFK to become Justice and thus destroy the truth and the defenders of the truth. With the people in the 2021 elections we are going to prevent them from annihilating the division of powers. “

The former Minister of Justice of Cambiemos, German GaravanoFor his part, he spoke about Cristina Kirchner’s request before the Court so that this transfer of the case is not carried out.

“It seems to be a decision intended for the case to continue for longer in the courts of Lomas de Zamora despite the fact that it would be incompetent for reasons of territory. In recent times, complaints have been made outside the corresponding jurisdiction, such as the D’Alessio de Dolores case. and Lomas de Zamora. It seems that there is an intention that the process follow out of what would be the natural judges“Garavano said in the program Dato a Dato of FM Millenium.